Rendering Time: Deborah Martin and Jill Haley Capture the Nature of Transformation in Sound and Spirit

Rendering Time, a meeting of classical acoustic instrumentation, percussive creativity and electronic sounds. Renowned instrumentalist Jill Haley and electronic ambient visionary Deborah Martin find inspiration in nature. Collaborating in Deborah's studio, rendering ambient and acoustic sounds. Graphic design by Daniel Pipitone, Rendering Time is also available for streaming and downloading, including high resolution studio master formats.

The third ambient album from visionary artists Deborah Martin & Jill Haley releases on September 26th; the new single "Fitful Dreams" is available now.

This project is about time, yet no time, and its relevance in our world; how it relates to each of us, especially when it comes to the “bigger picture” of our existence.” — Deborah Martin

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two pioneering artists are about to release Rendering Time , the third album in their groundbreaking ambient music collaboration. Music visionary Deborah Martin and renowned multi-instrumentalist Jill Haley blend disparate musical styles and instruments into a completely unique sound that is forward thinking while also marking the passing of the ages in ten enchanting pieces. The album releases September 26th on Spotted Peccary Music, and is now on pre-sale, with the first single " Fitful Dreams " available at https://orcd.co/rendering-time Completing the arc of their previous albums Into the Quiet and The Silence Of Grace – released by Spotted Peccary Music – Rendering Time compels with a poetic narrative that expands the mainstream idea of ambient music.Martin and Haley recently joined host Daniel Pipitone on the Music Is Art Podcast, Episode 9 , to discuss the album to share behind-the-music insights, and feature a few tracks from Rendering Time. Earlier conversations surrounding the previous albums reveal the duo's organic and nature-inspired approach to composing and producing together.The sound of this recording is a meeting of classical acoustic instrumentation and electronic sounds. As these ten pieces warp and wend through instruments and textures, it is all the journey of existence: a celebration of the natural world and all the beautiful things it calls into being. Haley can be heard on Oboe, English Horn, Black Cedar Flute, Yamaha Motif, Taos Drum, Primordial Voice Vocalizations, and Wind Breath Vocalizations; while Martin is playing handpan drum, Taos Drums, rainstick, Garden Weasel, Wooden Cricket, Martin D-35 Guitar, Primordial Voice Vocalizations, Wind Breath Vocalizations, Yamaha Motif, Roland V-Synth GT, and Spectrasonics Omnisphere. The tracks were recorded and mixed in Martin’s studio utilizing a Yamaha N12 Console, Rode NT4 Microphone and Focal Solo 6Be Monitors. Listeners are assured by the artists that no AI was used in this production, and that these are all original works of these two artists.Martin shares discoveries made while producing the new album. “For this project, as I sat at the console editing then converting midi tracks, I had to select “render” in the audio section in order to convert the midi to audio. It made me think of a much larger process, that is, how we, as humans, come into being, then we process through the years, until we are “rendered” into a transformative existence (when we transition), 'We are born, we live, we die.' This is a continuous process throughout infinity, as our planet and our universe really are always transformative, are torn apart, rebuilt, and move to another plane of being.”Haley is pleased with how the ambient sound surrounding the melodies brings a sense of etherealness and suspension. “My time spent in nature influenced the type of music I created, especially for pieces such as “Cenote,” “Soaring,” and “Sunlight and Starlight.” I truly feel that I am given a gift from the beauty surrounding us in our natural environment, and that makes the music flow effortlessly into my fingers and onto the keyboard and wind instruments."Rendering Time completes a trilogy project by Martin and Haley; the other two works are The Silence of Grace (2021), and Into The Quiet (2023). “Time becomes more precious as we age,” reflects Haley, “When I think of rendering, I think of completing a project: the final step. This is the third recording of a three-album project which started with a focal point of nature, and has evolved into more inclusive themes. Some of these are captured in the titles and of course this is reflected in the music. Once an audio or video track is rendered, it is in the final stage of development, and I think of this 3rd recording as being the culmination of our work together creating ambient music.”The collectible CD trilogy is also available for streaming and downloading, including high resolution studio master formats. Rendering Time was mixed by Deborah Martin and Matthew Stewart, and mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary PNW Studios, with graphic design by Daniel Pipitone at Spotted Peccary Studios NE.The album is now available for pre-order and pre-save at https://orcd.co/rendering-time For artist interviews, CD reviews, or promotional radio requests, please contact Beth Ann Hilton via beth@spottedpeccary.comTracklist:1 Rendering Time 5:462 Space Within Spaces 3:563 Cenote (Place of Deep Water) 4:304 From Source 5:455 Fitful Dreams 4:536 Shadow of the Moon 4:087 This Place We Call Home 3:128 Soaring 3:459 Secrets of the Talking Trees 6:5810 Sunlight and Starlight 4:40Links:Music Smartlink: https://orcd.co/rendering-time Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2c7lFapDxyIMNtMRZILM0b?si=jhtoEZz3R8q8qZVLiX3X9Q Spotted Peccary Album Page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/rendering-time/ Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/album/rendering-time Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spottedpeccary About Deborah MartinFor over 30 years, Washington-based Deborah Martin has been inspiring listeners with her ambient electronic sensibilities. An award winning artist and Producer, Deborah works on her own projects and collaborates with other artists in pursuit of creating compositions that defy typical boundaries in the musical spheres. Crafting authentic and powerfully deep expressions in sound, Deborah's music is always rich and simply beautiful, offering crystal clear perceptions and compelling voyages through an inner realm of ethereal visions, ancestral legends, and timeless places. Rendering Time is the 23rd project in Deborah’s discography. Her other Spotted Peccary label releases with Jill include 2021’s The Silence of Grace, and 2023’s Into The Quiet. Visit https://deborahmartinmusic.com/ About Jill HaleyJill Haley is a Pennsylvania-based oboist, English horn player, pianist, and composer who travels throughout the United States visiting National Parks, often as an Artist-in-Residence, and composes music inspired by the Park while living there. She is an accomplished symphonic orchestra player, teacher, and church musician. Jill continues to appear as a guest artist on recordings created at Will Ackerman’s Imaginary Roads Studio; her many recordings on English horn and Oboe were recorded by Corin Nelsen and Tom Eaton. Jill’s releases include Glacier Landscapes, Zion and Bryce Canyon Soundscapes, National Park Soundscapes, Mesa Verde Soundscapes, The Waters of Glacier, The Winds of Badlands, The Forests and Shores of Acadia, Wrapped In Light, The Canyons and Mesas of Bandelier; her albums for Spotted Peccary Music include The Silence Of Grace, Into The Quiet, and Rendering Time. Visit https://jillhaley.com/ About Spotted Peccary MusicPortland, OR-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Explore more than 200 titles and 50 artists released over 39 years of excellence at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com

Music Is Art Podcast – Episode 9 – Interview Edition: Deborah Martin & Jill Haley | Rendering Time

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.