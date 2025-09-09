Governor Youngkin Announces $50 Million Virginia Disaster Assistance Fund is Accepting Applications

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that the Virginia Disaster Assistance Fund is accepting applications from homeowners and businesses in Southwest Virginia. Governor Youngkin proposed the $50 million initiative, which the General Assembly approved, to provide financial relief and long-term resilience to Virginians impacted by recent natural disasters.

“When Virginians are impacted by devastating storms, they deserve a recovery process that is fast, effective and focused on rebuilding stronger communities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Virginia Disaster Assistance Fund will make sure we deliver help where it’s needed most and ensure we are even better prepared for the future.”

The Virginia Disaster Assistance Fund provides timely and targeted state support to help Virginians recover from natural disasters. Localities in Southwest Virginia are currently eligible for assistance. Funding will be available for communities throughout the state in case of future events.

“This fund reflects Virginia’s commitment to swift and effective disaster response, ensuring that residents and communities are not left behind after devastating storms,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “By investing in both immediate recovery and long-term mitigation, we are building a more resilient Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Disaster Assistance Fund is available to homeowners and business owners of real property that was totally destroyed or suffered major damage in Tropical Storm Helene or the February 2025 winter storms. Assistance will also support mitigation projects that strengthen homes, properties, bridges, and community infrastructure to better withstand future disasters.

Eligible localities include Bland County, Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Floyd County, Giles County, Lee County, Montgomery County, Pulaski County, Russell County, Scott County, Smyth County, Tazewell County, Washington County, Wise County and Wythe County, as well as the cities of Bristol, Galax, Norton, and Radford. Funding is distributed through local governments and Planning District Commissions to ensure assistance reaches residents quickly and fairly.

“Strong, resilient communities are the foundation of Virginia’s economy,” said Maggie Beal, Director, Department of Housing and Community Development. “This fund helps ensure our families, businesses, and farms can fully recover and be more resilient in the future.”

To apply for the Virginia Disaster Assistance Fund, residents should contact their local government or regional Planning District Commission. Applications are now open for home and property loss or major damage, along with bridge reconstruction and slope mitigation.

For more information on eligibility criteria, guidelines and application procedures, please visit www.dhcd.virginia.gov/disaster-assistance.