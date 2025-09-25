Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces $2.8 Million in Growth and Opportunity Virginia Grants

New funding supports workforce training, industry readiness, and innovation across the Commonwealth

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced $2.8 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants to advance 10 projects that strengthen regional economies, expand talent pipelines, and prepare sites for future business investment. The awarded projects leverage an additional $1.2 million in local and non-state funding. Awards will focus resources and advance regional competitiveness in sectors including advanced manufacturing, logistics, information and emerging technologies, and aquaculture.

“GO Virginia continues to serve as a powerful catalyst for regional innovation and collaboration,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These projects reflect our shared commitment to building a highly skilled workforce, fostering entrepreneurship, and strengthening communities across the Commonwealth through strategic, forward-looking investments.”

The latest round of GO Virginia awards underscores a strong commitment to workforce development. New initiatives will expand training in high-demand fields such as cybersecurity, robotics, and welding—ensuring Virginians gain certifications and skills needed to fill critical jobs and meet employer needs.

Additionally, the awards support entrepreneurship and innovation by expanding incubator resources and creating new pathways for founders to access capital and grow their businesses to help fuel the growth of Virginia’s innovation economy.

The GO Virginia State Board also endorsed investments to support the Commonwealth’s long-term regional competitiveness, including identifying Virginia’s next generation of business-ready sites to support future transformative investments and exploring innovative ways to expand Virginia’s aquaculture industry. Together, these initiatives position Virginia for sustained economic growth and prosperity.

“These investments are a testament to the power of regional collaboration to create meaningful opportunity,” said Emily O’Quinn, chair of the GO Virginia State Board. “By advancing innovation, aligning workforce training with industry needs, and identifying sites for future investment, we are strengthening regional economies and building resilience across Virginia.”

At the September 9th board meeting, O’Quinn, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Alpha Metallurgical Resource, was elected to serve as the chair. Jim Cheng, Chief Strategy Officer of PIE-PS, and John King, President, Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative, were elected to serve as vice chairs with committee responsibilities for program evaluation and to ensure program alignment with regional priorities and needs.

Since its inception in 2017, GO Virginia has been a driving force in strengthening regional economies through strategic collaboration across 131 localities. The program has played a pivotal role in creating more than 1,300 new businesses and 24,000 jobs by fostering innovation, workforce development, and industry growth. To learn more about how GO Virginia fuels economic progress across the Commonwealth, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/gova. Gain insights into completed projects with the interactive GO Virginia Program Performance Dashboard.

A full list of the GO Virginia awarded projects can be found here.

Implementation Grant Applications

Hampton Roads Advanced Manufacturing Modernization with Emerging Robotics (HAMMER) Program | $ 669,783

Region 5: Cities of Norfolk and Newport News

This project will expand access to collaborative robotic (COBOTIC) welding technology integration and training in Region 5, broadening services beyond large shipyards to include small- and medium-sized manufacturers. The initiative will provide integration assistance, develop weld-quality procedures, and support firms in accessing capital equipment funding—helping manufacturers overcome barriers to adoption and improve competitiveness.

Empowering Founders Through Every Stage | $ 1,473,710

Region 4: Henrico County and City of Richmond

This project expands support for entrepreneurs in Region 4 through three new stage-specific incubator programs—Ideate, Launch, and Grow—designed to help founders advance from concept to scale. Programming will also extend to a new facility in Henrico County to improve access for suburban and rural entrepreneurs. In addition, new capital access resources will connect founders with private and public funding opportunities to address one of the region’s most persistent challenges.

Say Yes to LYH Region | $ 99,999

Region 2: Campbell County and the City of Lynchburg

This project will expand the Lynchburg region’s workforce by developing a web-based talent attraction and retention portal, with a focus on the manufacturing sector. Building on the recommendations of the Region 2 Talent Pathways Initiative and modeled after the successful get2knownoke.com platform, the portal will help the region attract and retain talent while strengthening long-term workforce pipelines.

Cybersecurity Dual Enrollment Program | $ 38,227

Region 8: Rockbridge County and City of Lexington

Rockbridge County Public Schools, in partnership with Mountain Gateway Community College, will launch a Cybersecurity Dual Enrollment Program to prepare students for high-demand careers in information technology and cybersecurity. The program will provide classroom instruction, hands-on training, and opportunities to earn industry-recognized certifications such as CompTIA A+, Network+, and Security+. By equipping students with skills valued by employers, the initiative will strengthen Region 8’s talent pipeline and support growth in emerging technology fields.

Rockbridge Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Development | $ 131,128

Region 8: Rockbridge County and City of Lexington

Rockbridge County Public Schools, in partnership with Mountain Gateway Community College, will expand advanced manufacturing and welding training to better prepare students for immediate employment and further education. The initiative will broaden certification offerings in both manufacturing and welding, including nationally recognized credentials, to meet the talent needs of local employers.

Planning, Feasibility, and Small-Scale Pilot Grant Applications

NVR Site Advancement Strategy | $ 94,400

Region 1: Counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, and Pulaski and the City of Radford

The New River Valley Regional Commission will work with participating localities to evaluate five local sites and one regional commerce park for industrial development. Assessments will review infrastructure, energy capacity, environmental considerations, and alignment with advanced manufacturing and automation, helping prepare the region for future business growth.

VGR: Preparing the Region for Energy-Intensive Industry | $ 100,000

Region 4: Cities of Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Hopewell, and Emporia; Counties of Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, and Sussex

Virginia’s Gateway Region will identify and prioritize industrial sites to support the attraction of energy-intensive industries. The project will evaluate 10 to 20 sites across the sub-region and advance the top 5 to 10 along the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program scale. Building on a prior GO Virginia grant that successfully prepared several sites now sold to end users, this effort will replenish the inventory of business-ready sites and position the region for future growth.

Hampton Roads Investment Playbook | $ 100,000

Region 5: Cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, and Williamsburg; Counties of Isle of Wight, James City, Southampton, York, and Gloucester

The Hampton Roads Alliance, in partnership with the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, will develop an Investment Playbook to identify growth opportunities across the region’s targeted industries. Building on an earlier phase that determined priority sectors, this effort will deliver seven to ten initiatives to strengthen those industries and identify funding structures to support implementation.

River to Table – Blue Catfish Processing and Marketing Study for the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula | $ 99,840

Region 6: Counties of Essex, Gloucester, King George, Lancaster, Mathews, and Middlesex

This study will evaluate the Blue Catfish industry in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, mapping existing infrastructure and identifying opportunities to expand harvesting, processing, and sales. By increasing the harvest of this invasive species, the project aims to protect native fisheries while creating new economic opportunities for aquaculture and seafood businesses in the region.

Practice Management Certification Program | $78,014

Region 6 – King George County, Stafford County, and the City of Fredericksburg

The University of Mary Washington will address healthcare workforce gaps by piloting a Practice Management Certification Program and conducting a regional study on workforce shortages. The program will train 20 participants for industry-recognized certification in medical and health services management, helping meet rising demand in primary care and rural health practices.