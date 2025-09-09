Ancient Celtic coins and metal detectorists' lucky discoveries could cash in at Sept. 16-17 auction in UK

Very rare Anglo-Saxon/Anglo-Viking (Hiberno-Norse Northumbria), Sihtric Caoch AR penny, 921-927 A.D. Uncertain mint; Albert, moneyer. Estimate: £20,000-£30,000 / $26,790-$40,190 Carus AV Aureus, 282-283, Antioch mint, laureate, draped and cuirassed bust facing right. On verso, Victory advancing to right; SmA in exergue. Estimate £12,000-£17,000 / $16,070-$22,770 Boeotia, Thebes AR Stater, circa 390-382 B.C., Wast(ias), magistrate. Boeotian shield on obverse; and on reverse, a volute krater, barley grain, and FAΣT. Provenance back to 1938. Estimate: £3,000-£4,000 / $4,020-$5,360 D N (Our Lord) Valentinianvs / AV Solidus, 367-375 A.D. Treveri mint. 2nd officina. Diademed and cuirassed bust to left, wearing helmet decorated with stars; horseman motif. Verso: Seated Valentinian and Gratian. Estimate: £3,000-£4,000 / $4,020-$5,360 Anglo-Saxon, Kings of Wessex, Aethelstan AR penny, 924-939 A.D., York mint. Ragland / Reinald, moneyer. Circumscription Cross type (BMC v); small cross pattee on verso. Estimate: £1,500-£2,000 / $2,010-$2,680

Several notable auction entries were stumbled upon by hobbyists and hikers traversing parts of England once occupied by Romans

An Anglo Saxon Sihtric Caoch AR Penny struck in 921-927 AD and attributed to the moneyer 'Albert' at an unknown mint is the first coin of its type ever to be offered for public sale.” — Aaron Hammond, Chief Operating Officer, TimeLine Auctions

HARWICH, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A trove of ancient Celtic coins amassed over three decades by antiquities connoisseur the late John P Meredith of Cornwall, England, is a featured attraction in TimeLine’s September 16-17, 2025 Numismatic Auction . In addition to rare and historically significant coinage, the 1,459-lot sale also includes weights, tokens, medals and highly-regarded numismatic books from a number of advanced collections.The scholarly descriptions in TimeLine’s auction catalogue are quite fascinating in that so many describe discoveries made by chance or by metal detectorists in parts of England where Roman occupation was most prevalent. An Anglo-Saxon/Anglo-Viking (Hiberno-Norse Northumbria) Sihtric Caoch AR Penny, was struck in 921-927 AD and is attributed to the moneyer Albert at an unknown mint. A sword and upright Thor’s Hammer with three crescents are seen on the obverse of this SCBI 4 (Copenhagen) type coin, which weighs 1.06g and measures 10mm in diameter. Exceedingly rare and apparently the first example of its type ever to appear in the marketplace, this great treasure was found in Hagworthingham, near Spilsby, Lincolnshire, England on May 18, 2025. It is recorded by the Corpus of Early Medieval Coin Finds of the Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridgeshire. The auction estimate is: £20,000-£30,000 / $26,790-$40,190.Another of the sale’s top prizes is a Carus AV Aureus coin, 282-283 AD, from the Antioch mint. CoinArchives database documents only one other known example of this particular type of coin. The obverse features a laureate, draped and cuirassed bust facing right. On verso, Victory is shown advancing to the right, holding a palm front over her left shoulder and a wreath in her right hand, with SmA in the exergue. Weighing 5.02g and measuring 20mm in diameter, this Extremely Fine example has a line of provenance that includes two previous appearances at auction, at Hess-Divo AG and Nomos AG, both in Switzerland. It is entered in the September 16-17 auction with a £12,000-£17,000 / $16,070-$22,770 estimate.A metal detectorist searching near Wem, Shropshire, in England’s West Midlands made a lucky find in 2024: a D N (Our Lord) Valentinianvs AV Solidus struck at the Treveri mint (2nd officina) circa 367-375 AD. On the obverse, a diademed and cuirassed bust faces left, wearing a helmet decorated with stars and holding a spear and shield decorated with a horseman motif. It says VICTORE S AVGVSTI. On verso, Valentinian and Gratian are seated and face forward, holding a globe between them as Victory flies above and crowns them. TR OB (Treveris in Officina Secunda) appears in the exergue. Weighing 4.49g and measuring 20mm, this Very Rare coin is graded Extremely Fine and is regarded as one of the best examples known to exist. Estimate: £3,000-£4,000 / $4,020-$5,360Originating in Thebes (Boeotia, Central Greece), one of the oldest continuously-inhabited cities in the world, an AR Stater dates to circa 390-382 BC. Its imagery includes the Boeotian shield on its obverse; and on its reverse, a volute krater with a decorated upper half, a barley grain above, and FAΣT across its central field, all within a shallow incuse circle. Weighing 12.14g and measuring 22mm in diameter, the coin is in Near Extremely Fine condition and displays attractive old cabinet tone with blue iridescence around devices on the obverse, and gold on the reverse. Its well-documented provenance goes back to ownership by A A Ravel in 1938. Estimate: £3,000-£4,000 / $4,020-$5,360From the York mint, an Anglo-Saxon, Kings of Wessex, Aethelstan AR penny was produced sometime between 924 and 939 AD by Ragland / Reinald moneyer. It is a Circumscription Cross type (BMC v) with a small cross pattee, with a crescent and seven pellets in the obverse field. A small cross pattee also appears on the reverse. Its weight is 1.29g and its size is 20mm in diameter. Graded Very Rare and in Near Very Fine condition, this coin was discovered near Cotham, Newark, in Nottinghamshire, England. It is recorded by the Corpus of Early Medieval Coin Finds of the Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridgeshire. The auction estimate is £1,500-£2,000 / $2,010-$2,680.TimeLine’s Sept. 16-17, 2025 Numismatic Auction featuring the John P Meredith Collection will be held live at the company’s head office located at The Court House, 363 Main Rd., Harwich, Essex CO12 4DN, UK. Internet bidders may pre-register online. Goods may be previewed in person at the gallery by prior arrangement only. Auction start time: 7am US ET/12 noon GMT. All remote forms of bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone (please book phone line 48 hours ahead of time), or live via the Internet through TimeLine’s bidding platform , LiveAuctioneers or Invaluable. TimeLine Auctions accepts payments in GBP and ships worldwide. Questions: call +44 7494 866514 or email Aaron Hammond at ah@timelineauctions.com. Online: https://timelineauctions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.