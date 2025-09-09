Gym Revival Group Unveils the Inaugural Global Fitness 100

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gym Revival Group, Inc. today unveiled the inaugural Global Fitness 100™, recognizing the 100 most powerful leaders shaping the global fitness industry. This definitive power ranking identifies visionaries driving innovation, operational excellence, and cultural impact across fitness, performance, wellness, technology, apparel, and nutrition. Explore the full list of honorees here: https://www.gymrevivalgroup.com/global-fitness-100-2025

Setting the Standard for Global Fitness Leadership

In today’s $100B global fitness economy, true leadership is rare. Few executives achieve both measurable results and lasting influence. The Global Fitness 100 establishes the first authoritative benchmark of impact, innovation, and reach across the global fitness ecosystem, touching millions worldwide.

“The Global Fitness 100 is not a popularity contest—it is the definitive benchmark for who is truly shaping fitness worldwide,” said Richard Miller, CEO of Gym Revival Group, Inc. “These leaders are redefining the industry with bold vision, operational mastery, and measurable impact.”

Defining Excellence Across Four Pillars

Honorees were selected through a rigorous evaluation framework based on four pillars:
• Impact — Market influence, operational reach, and business outcomes
• Innovation — Breakthrough products, services, and experiences
• Leadership — Strategic vision, organizational culture, and talent development
• Contribution — Advancing health, wellness access, and community engagement

Icons and Innovators Among the Honorees

Among the inaugural honorees are global icons and industry leaders, including:
• Arnold Schwarzenegger (Arnold Sports Festival)
• Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Seven Bucks Companies)
• Ben Francis (Gymshark)
• Alex Hormozi (Acquisition.com)
• Chris Bumstead (RAW Nutrition)
• Jay Blahnik (Apple Fitness)

Nominations for 2026 Now Open

The 2026 Global Fitness 100 nominations are officially open. Visionaries, executives, and innovators are invited to submit nominations for peers driving measurable impact and shaping the future of global fitness.

About

Gym Revival Group, Inc. is the fitness industry’s leading business transformation firm — revitalizing distressed assets, launching high-growth ventures, and building institutional-grade fitness enterprises. Leveraging proprietary systems, elite operators, and investment-level infrastructure, the firm delivers billion-dollar execution to visionary leaders across the U.S. and globally.

