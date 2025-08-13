Gym Revival Index™ Gains National Traction, Captivates Capital Markets

The GRI™ delivers capital-market clarity to the global fitness sector.

Early Coverage from Fitt Insider and Trend Hunter Signals Institutional Demand for Fitness Sector Benchmarking

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Gym Revival Group, Inc. announces growing national interest in the Gym Revival Index™ (GRI™) , the first institutional-grade benchmarking system designed specifically for gyms and fitness businesses. Investors, lenders, and multi-location operators are rapidly adopting the GRI™ as a critical tool for capital deployment and operational insight.Coverage by Fitt Insider and Trend Hunter has fueled adoption momentum, with private equity firms, commercial lenders, and enterprise fitness brands joining the GRI™ waitlist within days of its launch.“The GRI™ is to gyms what Moody’s is to bonds, creating a shared language of performance,” said Daniel Gale, Vice President of Gym Revival Group, Inc.Closing the Institutional Capital GapWith wellness market valuations exceeding $100 billion globally, the fitness sector has faced persistent challenges attracting scalable institutional investment. Traditional metrics such as monthly recurring revenue and churn rate lack the comprehensive risk and value insights institutional capital demands.The GRI™ bridges this divide through a proprietary five-pillar framework:- Performance Index™ — Sales velocity, customer lifetime value, churn, conversion, referral rates- Efficiency & Engagement Index™ — Space utilization, member sentiment, staff capacity- Financial Health Index™ — Customer acquisition cost, monthly recurring revenue, EBITDA margin, upsell penetration- Investor Readiness Score™ — Governance quality, scalability, digital infrastructure, GRCO™ leadership- Member Value Realization Index™ — Behavioral adherence, membership tenure, experience valueEach participating business receives an Institutional Readiness Score™ (IR Score™) — a definitive metric quantifying operational maturity, scalability, and capital readiness.From Private Beta to National RolloutPreviously exclusive to Gym Revival Group’s private equity, enterprise rollup, and turnaround clients, the GRI™ has influenced capital deployment timing, acquisition targeting, and valuation strategies.Gym Revival Group will soon open public access. Standard GRI™ reports will be offered free to gyms worldwide during rollout. Capital firms, lenders, and franchisors may license enterprise API integration for portfolio-wide application.Industry Response and Early AdoptionWithin one week, early adopters include:- Multi-unit fitness operators- Investment groups evaluating franchise acquisitions- Lenders seeking standardized due diligence tools“The level of interest confirms what we’ve known for years: institutional capital wants access but demands clarity and trust,” said Richard Miller, CEO of Gym Revival Group, Inc. “The GRI™ delivers both.”A Call to Action for Fitness Capital MarketsGym Revival Group positions the GRI™ as the definitive market standard—enabling data-driven decisions, enhancing capital confidence, and unlocking billions in sidelined investment potential.Media, analysts, and institutional partners are invited to request private briefings, portfolio insights, and executive interviews.Join the waitlist: www.gymrevivalgroup.com/gri-waitlist About Gym Revival Group, Inc.Gym Revival Group, Inc. is the fitness industry’s leading business transformation firm — revitalizing distressed assets, launching high-growth ventures, and building institutional-grade fitness enterprises. Leveraging proprietary systems, elite operators, and investment-level infrastructure, the firm delivers billion-dollar execution to visionary leaders across the U.S. and globally.

