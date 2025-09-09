Power Home Remodeling Ranks at No. 1 on Fortune’s 2025 Best Workplace in Construction List

The nation's leading exterior home remodeler is recognized as the industry’s top workplace for the third consecutive year

CHESTER, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Home Remodeling (“POWER”), the nation’s leading exterior home remodeler, has earned the #1 spot on the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction™ List. This marks POWER’s third consecutive year being named the top workplace in construction in the large company category — a list that is highly competitive.The Best Workplaces in Construction award is based on analysis of survey responses from nearly 54,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the construction industry.“As our industry continues to raise the bar for workplace culture, we're incredibly proud that POWER remains at the forefront,” said Rob Borislow, POWER’s Chief Production Officer. “However, there’s a greater sense of pride in knowing what this recognition really means — that our people feel valued, genuinely happy to come to work every day, and empowered to deliver the best service to our customers.”POWER is proving that working within the construction field can provide a lucrative and fulfilling career. From the company’s Dan Price Craftsmanship Academy (DPCA) that teaches non-construction employees valuable trade skills, to the POWER for Good program that allows employees to decide where and how the organization gives philanthropically, POWER is investing in initiatives that not only have a positive impact on employees’ experience at work, but also the quality of their lives.“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Construction,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “In every industry, our research shows that investing in people drives productivity and higher revenues.When trust levels are high in an organization, people don’t fear AI — they embrace it.”The Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction award win follows POWER’s recent ranking on the 2025 PEOPLE Companies That Care list, and their #14 placement on 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list.To learn more about POWER’s unique culture and explore open career opportunities, visit: www.powerhrg.com/careers About Power Home RemodelingPOWER is the nation’s largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 4,000 employees, over one million lifetime customers, and $1.4 billion in annual revenue. Established in 1992 and headquartered in the Philadelphia region, POWER’s primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, gutters, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. At POWER, we believe that every home, person, and community has potential, and everything we do is in service of bringing that potential to life. That belief led us to create Power for Good, which amplifies the vision and voices of our people to drive our philanthropic efforts. Learn how Our Work Shows at www.powerhrg.com About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction List Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction by analyzing confidential survey responses from over 1.3 million employees, representing the experience of 8.4 million employees in the U.S. in 2024 and 2025. Of those responses, nearly 54,000 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the construction industry, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.To get on this list next year, start here.About Great Place To Work As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.About Fortune Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.PR Contact:Andrea RecineCommunications Managermedia.relations@powerhrg.com

