Power Home Remodeling Expands to Columbus, Ohio

CHESTER, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Home Remodeling (“POWER”), the nation’s leading exterior home remodeler, and the Fortune #14 Best Company to Work For has expanded into Columbus, Ohio. Following Cincinnati’s successful opening in January, this marks the company’s 24th territory office location in the country.POWER has signed a 19,565 square-foot lease in the popular Pointe at Polaris community at 8890 Lyra Drive, in addition to a separate warehouse space occupying 14,278 square feet. The exterior remodeler is currently servicing homeowners in the Delaware and Franklin counties, with future plans to expand into additional surrounding areas. Homeowners can expect POWER’s best-in-class installation and energy-efficient product offerings such as windows, roofing, siding, gutters, doors, and attic insulation.Tony Accavallo, Vice President of Customer Development; Vince Perreta, Vice President of Sales; and Jadon Sanders, Vice President of Delivery will lead the Columbus territory.“We’re excited to be expanding not only our national footprint, but also our service to homeowners across Ohio, as Columbus marks our second location in the state,” said POWER’s Chief Operations Officer, Timothy Wenhold. “Columbus not only made sense for our growth strategy, it made sense for our people. The city offers a growing population, affordable housing market, and a thriving city to put down roots in. We look forward to delivering our high-quality service and expertise to more customers in the region.”POWER’s reputation as one of the most trusted home remodeling companies in the country spans over 30 years and one million lifetime customers. As an A+ accredited business with the Better Business Bureau, #1 on the 2024 Fortune Best Companies in Construction, and a PEOPLE Magazine Company That Cares, POWER is setting a new standard for how companies behave.The company’s robust expansion model includes opening three new offices in major U.S. cities each year to support its rapid growth. This newest office follows recent openings in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Orlando, Florida. POWER is actively looking for installation partners to join the team, and will be hiring for additional in-field roles in the near future.For those looking for a fulfilling career opportunity, visit powerhrg.com/careers/ to view open positions across POWER’s 24 territories nationwide.About Power Home RemodelingPOWER is the nation’s largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 4,000 employees, over one million lifetime customers, and $1.4 billion in annual revenue. Established in 1992 and headquartered in the Philadelphia region, POWER’s primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, gutters, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. At POWER, we believe that every home, person, and community has potential, and everything we do is in service of bringing that potential to life. That belief led us to create the Power for Good Foundation, which amplifies the vision and voices of our people to drive our philanthropic efforts. Learn how Our Work Shows at www.powerhrg.com Contact:Andrea RecineManager, External Communicationsmediarelations@powerhrg.com

