Steelite Distinction Morella Wins Prestigious SMART Label Award at HOSTMilano

Steelite-Utopia is proud to announce that Steelite Distinction Morella, a Made for Life collection, has been honoured with the SMART Label award by HOSTMilano.

The SMART Label is a celebration of design excellence and innovation, and we are thrilled that Morella has been recognised.” — Andrew Klimecki, VP Design

STOKE-ON-TRENT, STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steelite-Utopia is proud to announce that Steelite Distinction Morella , a Made for Life collection, has been honoured with the SMART Label award by HOSTMilano, in collaboration with POLI.design.The SMART Label is an esteemed recognition within the hospitality industry, awarded to products, services, or projects that demonstrate exceptional functionality, technological innovation, environmental sustainability, and social or ethical impact.Morella stood out among numerous international entries for its functional efficiency, long-lasting durability, and thoughtful, performance-driven design. This award reaffirms Steelite's commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable solutions that support professionals across the global hospitality sector.“The SMART Label is a celebration of design excellence and innovation, and we are thrilled that Morella has been recognised,” said Andrew Klimecki, VP Design at Steelite International. “This award validates our dedication to crafting products that are not only beautiful and functional but also built to last and responsibly made.”Steelite will proudly showcase Morella at HOSTMilano 2025, the world’s leading trade fair dedicated to the catering and hospitality industries.📍 Visit us at Stand M28Join us in celebrating this achievement and experience first hand the award-winning innovation behind the Morella collection.

