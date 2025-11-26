Steelite-Utopia Wins Two German Design Awards for Excellence in Product Design

Steelite Distinction Morella German Design Award Steelite-Utopia Logo Steelite Distinction Alina German Design Award

STOKE-ON-TRENT, STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steelite-Utopia , a world leader in tabletop design and innovation, is proud to announce that it has been honoured twice at the prestigious German Design Awards 2026 in the category of Excellent Product Design – Tabletop.The awards recognise the exceptional craftsmanship, innovation, and aesthetic excellence that define Steelite’s Distinction collections. The winning designs are:Steelite Distinction Morella – a contemporary collection that seamlessly blends artistry and functionality. Following its success at the HOST Milan show, where it received the Smart Label Award, the Morella collection continues to captivate the global hospitality industry with its organic textures, versatile forms, and timeless appeal.Steelite Distinction Alina – a strikingly elegant collection that previously earned the coveted Red Dot Award. The Alina range exemplifies refined design through its sculptural lines and modern sophistication, crafted to elevate the dining experience in the world’s finest venues.These twin recognitions reaffirm Steelite’s commitment to design excellence and innovation, setting new benchmarks for quality and creativity in professional tableware.“Winning two German Design Awards in the same year is a true testament to our team’s dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and design integrity,” said Andrew Klimecki, VP of Design at Steelite International. “We are honoured to see our Distinction collections celebrated by such a respected international jury.” The German Design Awards , organised by the German Design Council, are among the world’s most recognised design accolades, celebrating pioneering contributions to the international design landscape.Steelite-Utopia looks forward to celebrating these achievements at the German Design Award Ceremony on the 6th February 2026 at Ambiente Frankfurt — the leading global trade fair for consumer goods and design.

