HealthLink Joins Network Advertising Initiative, Strengthening Leadership in Privacy-Safe Healthcare Marketing

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthLink Dimensions, the leading provider of verified healthcare provider data and omnichannel marketing solutions, today announced it has joined the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI). Membership underscores HealthLink’s role as a leader in privacy-safe marketing and its commitment to aligning with the industry’s most rigorous self-regulatory standards."At HealthLink, our mission is built on trust and accountability," said Amar Duggasani, CEO of HealthLink Dimensions. "Our clients choose us because we deliver the trifecta of modern healthcare marketing: innovative data solutions, world-class service, and uncompromising privacy standards. By joining the NAI alongside respected peers like DeepIntent, PulsePoint, theTradeDesk, and Veeva, we reinforce our leadership in privacy-safe healthcare marketing and align with the highest standards for responsible use."The NAI is a nonprofit dedicated to advancing responsible digital advertising practices. Its members adhere to a set of privacy principles under the NAI framework, guiding how companies collect, use, and share data for advertising."We are pleased to welcome HealthLink Dimensions as a member of the NAI," said Leigh Freund, President and CEO of the NAI. "Their focus on privacy and provider-centric marketing aligns well with the principles we promote. We look forward to partnering with them to advance responsible innovation in healthcare advertising."Why It MattersHealthLink Dimensions helps life sciences companies, hospitals, payers, agencies, and recruiters engage healthcare providers with precision and accountability. Its platform is built on four interconnected Pillars:Profile delivers the data foundation, ensuring provider records are accurate and complete.Enrich transforms records into intelligence through cleansing, validation, and expansion.Engage turns data into action, activating multichannel campaigns across email, programmatic, and social.Pulse measures performance at the provider level, connecting marketing investment to real-world outcomes.This integrated approach allows organizations to plan with confidence, execute with precision, and prove measurable results. HealthLink’s market leadership is further defined by three differentiators:Superior Service with a 95% client retention rate and Net Promoter Score of 79.Product Excellence with 98% coverage of U.S. providers powered by 500+ data sources.Privacy & Compliance validated by TRUSTe’s Enterprise Privacy and Data Governance Practices Certification.With the addition of NAI membership, HealthLink strengthens its ability to deliver campaigns that are both high-performing and privacy-forward, giving clients confidence, prospects reassurance, and investors a signal of continued market leadership.About HealthLink DimensionsHealthLink Dimensions delivers the industry’s most comprehensive and continuously verified healthcare provider data. Its solutions span audience definition, data enrichment, omnichannel campaign execution, and performance analytics, helping clients achieve measurable outcomes with accuracy and confidence. Recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as a 2025 Best Places to Work and a Pacesetter Award winner, HealthLink Dimensions combines a culture of excellence with innovation that drives results. Learn more at www.healthlinkdimensions.com About the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI)Founded in 2000, the NAI is the leading self-regulatory association dedicated to responsible data collection and use for digital advertising, with nearly 100 advertising technology businesses as members. The NAI works closely with its members, leading advertisers and publishers, and other key stakeholders to promote policies and voluntary practices for responsible data-driven advertising across digital media. We are a champion of strong industry self-regulation and co-regulation, whereby industry efforts can play a complementary role to maximize industry compliance, and reduce the burden on enforcement. To learn more, visit thenai.org

