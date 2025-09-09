T.D. Jakes Foundation Hiring Mixer Returns to Dallas: FREE Event Opens Doors to Career Opportunities

Connecting jobseekers with employers and resources to create stronger families and communities

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 20, 2025, the T.D. Jakes Foundation ( TDJF ) will host its highly anticipated “You’re Hired!” Hiring Mixer, offering free, in-person access to career opportunities and workforce resources at The Shops at Redbird in Dallas.The Hiring Mixer connects jobseekers with employers for networking, on-the-spot interviews, and career insights, offering a direct path to opportunities across industries.Aligned with TDJF’s three core pillars, Financial Inclusion, Educational Access & Workforce Readiness, and Community Transformation & Well-being, the event links under-championed talent with organizations building inclusive and innovative teams.This well-timed event offers jobseekers direct access to employers at a time when it’s needed most. In 2024, TDJF connected 2,170 local jobseekers with employers and saw a 33% increase in employer attendance from the prior year, highlighting the ongoing need for equitable workforce access.The Hiring Mixer will feature employers across industries including government, financial services, transportation, healthcare, and more. Pre-mixer workshops on networking, crafting a value proposition, and other essential skills will equip participants with the tools needed for career success.The event is presented in partnership with the State Fair of Texas, Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, and Workforce Dallas.“We believe events like the Hiring Mixer help open doors to life-changing opportunities,” said Kelley Cornish, President and CEO of the T.D. Jakes Foundation. “By bringing employers and jobseekers together, we’re not just filling positions, we’re building stronger families, stronger communities, and a stronger Dallas.”Media interested in learning more about the Hiring Mixer’s goals, outcomes, and broader role in workforce equity can connect for an interview with the Foundation’s President & CEO, Kelley Cornish. Please contact Tracy@TracyAliche.com to schedule a conversation.About T.D. Jakes Foundation:The T.D. Jakes Foundation is a national nonprofit improving lifelong outcomes for individuals and communities with limited access to resources. Through programs in workforce development, education, financial literacy, and community transformation, the Foundation creates lasting pathways to economic mobility.Info & Event Details:Saturday, 9/20/25 | 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM CDTLocation: The Shops at Redbird, 3662 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Dallas, TXAdmission: Free and open to the publicRegister: YoureHired.vfairs.com 2024 ‘You’re Hired’ Mixer Recap Video TDJF Website: TDJfoundation.org# # #

