Distinctively Debutantes to Host 28th Annual Grand Cotillion in Dallas

Debutante crowning by Serita Jakes (Photo courtesy of Enhanced Artistry)

The 28th Grand Cotillion honors 49 debutantes with scholarships, celebrating leadership and excellence through the T.D. Jakes Foundation’s 'Distinctively Her'.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For nearly three decades, the Distinctively Debutantes program has empowered exceptional young women through education, mentorship, and personal development. This year’s 28th Annual Grand Cotillion – presented by Distinctively Her, a women’s empowerment initiative supported by the T.D. Jakes Foundation – will take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.Founded on the vision of Serita A. Jakes — author, speaker, and leader in women’s empowerment — the debutante program guides academically accomplished girls (ages 10–17) through a year-long curriculum focused on leadership, etiquette, and life skills. The Grand Cotillion marks the culmination of this transformational journey, celebrating the grace, confidence, and character cultivated in each participant.The gala brings together debutantes, their families, and community mentors for an elegant evening of celebration. The event features a formal procession and crowning ceremony for the Core Debutantes (age 16+ or graduating seniors), recognizing their excellence in scholarship, service, and integrity. As Distinctively Her describes it, the Cotillion “celebrates the transformation of exceptional young ladies as they blossom into poised and confident leaders.”Beyond the gowns and ceremony, the Cotillion represents a powerful rite of passage. In African American culture, debutante balls have historically served as affirmations of dignity, self-worth, and leadership. Originating in the late 19th century as cultural acts of resistance and resilience, these traditions continue through programs like Distinctively Debutantes, which offers year-round instruction in financial literacy, public speaking, civic engagement, and more.As part of this year’s celebration, Distinctively Her and the T.D. Jakes Foundation will present college scholarships to each of the 49 Core Debutantes in support of their continued academic journeys. Over the past three years, the initiative has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships — reinforcing its commitment to long-term success and opportunity for young women of excellence.“Each year, the Grand Cotillion is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when young women are poured into with intention, love, and leadership,” said Tiara Moore, Executive Director of Distinctively Her. “With the support of the T.D. Jakes Foundation, we’re thrilled to provide scholarships that affirm our debutantes’ bright futures. This event is more than a celebration — it’s a launching pad.”“The Grand Cotillion is more than an elegant celebration – it’s a milestone in the journey to leadership,” added Kelley Cornish, President and CEO of the T.D. Jakes Foundation. “We are honored to help further Mrs. Jakes’ vision by investing in the next generation of trailblazing young women.”“It is a true joy and profound honor to officially celebrate the legacy of the Distinctively Debutante Program at this year’s Grand Cotillion, honoring the remarkable Class of 2025,” said Serita Jakes. “As the heart behind this cherished 28-year journey, I am overwhelmed with pride and gratitude. These exceptional young ladies have not only embraced the values of grace, character, and sisterhood, but they have also flourished academically and personally. Their growth inspires me, and their bond as Distinctively Debutantes is a beautiful reflection of all we stand for.”Under the leadership of Moore, Distinctively Her continues to champion this mission – empowering girls through wisdom, mentoring, and a spirit of excellence.For more information about the 2025 Grand Cotillion: DistinctivelyHer.org About the T.D. Jakes FoundationThe T.D. Jakes Foundation, founded in 2020, is committed to advancing financial inclusion, educational access, workforce readiness, and overall community well-being in historically marginalized communities. Through innovative programs, it creates pathways to economic mobility—offering affordable housing, financial education, and workforce training. Guided by the vision of its founder, T.D. Jakes, the Foundation also promotes access to health services and supportive environments, while connecting corporations to highly skilled, diverse talent.About Distinctively HerDistinctively Her, a program of the T.D. Jakes Foundation, is committed to empowering women and girls through mentorship, education, and faith-based community programs. Its flagship youth initiative, Distinctively Debutantes – founded by Serita A. Jakes – nurtures the academic, social, and personal growth of high-achieving girls ages 10–17.For media inquiries, contact Mia Johnson: mjohnson@tdjfoundation.org, phone 469-921-8005# # #

