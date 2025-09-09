Finding for Recovery Issued Against Former Hocking County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy For Accrued Vacation Overpayment

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $1,041.62 was issued Tuesday against a former chief deputy for the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, who was overpaid for accrued vacation time when he left the job.

The finding against Caleb Moritz was included in an audit of Hocking County’s finances from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023. The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors determined that Moritz’s severance included 12 vacation hours that were improperly accrued and additional unused vacation hours over and above what was allowed in the department’s labor contract.

The office manager for the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is jointly and several liable for $443.40 of the total finding for recovery, related to the incorrect vacation hours accrual.

