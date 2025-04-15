Parker Avery Establishes Pricing Council to Solve Retail Pricing Challenges

Council to Drive Innovative Pricing Strategies and Solutions Beyond Software

Our goal is to provide clients with ongoing enhancements, actionable insights, and meaningful strategies that maximize return on investment.” — Sam Iosevich, Chief Analytics Officer and Managing Partner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Parker Avery Group, a leading consulting and analytics firm for retail and consumer goods, proudly announces the establishment of its Pricing Council. The council aims to solve complex pricing challenges across industry segments.Unlike conventional pricing strategies that focus primarily on technology implementations, Parker Avery’s Pricing Council is committed to a comprehensive approach, including advanced analytics, process improvement, organizational change, continuous modeling and optimization, performance measurement, and strategic refinement.“Pricing is a dynamic area of retail that requires more than just technology,” said Sam Iosevich, Parker Avery’s Chief Analytics Officer. “Our goal is to provide clients with ongoing enhancements, actionable insights, and meaningful strategies that maximize return on investment.”The Parker Avery Pricing Council will be pivotal in shaping and tailoring the firm’s comprehensive ‘ Results-as-a-Service’ price optimization offering . This offering harnesses the power of advanced analytics, process improvements, and organizational change to achieve measurable, long-term outcomes.Pricing Council Members:• Sam Iosevich, Chief Analytics Officer, The Parker Avery Group• Eddy Salas, SVP Retail Strategy, DataWeave• Jeffrey Kittell, Pricing and Analytics SpecialistThe council will help retailers and consumer brands enhance strategies to align pricing with larger business goals, drive meaningful improvements in pricing capabilities, and support cross-functional collaboration to deliver sustainable value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.