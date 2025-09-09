Electroninks and Manz Asia Launch Product Lines for Complex 2.5/3D Selective Metallization

Pic 1: mage print on 2.5D/3D shape Pic 2: Ag-MOD on Round shape package

Metal inks with in-situ curing combined with sophisticated digital printing equipment provide dynamic manufacturing methods for advanced semiconductor packaging

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks, the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today unveiled the latest advancement in its silver MOD ink portfolio—engineered for compatibility with digital printing, in collaboration with Manz Asia inkjet printers featuring in-situ LED-UV curing at 365nm targeted for complex 2.5/3D printing applications. By eliminating the need for masking and restricted package design, the new formulation streamlines production, advances printing equipment, incorporates multiple steps, and thereby significantly improves manufacturing throughput. The innovation also minimizes layer realignment, enabling greater precision and efficiency in high-performance printing applications. Electroninks and Manz Asia will showcase the full range of cutting-edge conductive inks and 2.5/3D metalization at SEMICON TAIWAN, booth M1248, September 10–12, 2025.“By integrating EI’s Silver MOD Ink with Manz Asia’s in-situ LED-UV curing inkjet printing platform, we eliminate the need for thermal curing and streamline the production process. This delivers strong adhesion, excellent conductivity for EMI shielding, and enhanced precision in complex 2.5D and 3D printing applications,” stated Robert Lin, CEO of Manz AsiaInkjet printing for selective EMI shielding and AoP (Antenna on Package) allows for high positional accuracy on 2.5/3D surfaces. The combination of 5B adhesion to epoxy molding compound (EMC), silicon, and other relevant surfaces, combined with excellent conductivity and reliability (REL), makes the material ideal for EMI, AoP, AiP, and other similar applications in advanced packaging. By metallizing additively, the process is optimized for precision over complex surface geometries.At SEMICON TAIWAN (Sept 10 – 12, 2025, Taipei), booth discussions will feature three live demonstrations daily, highlighting how Electroninks’ breakthrough metal composite conductive inks deliver high conductivity using low-temperature processes. Engineered for versatility, these inks are compatible with a wide range of substrates, positioning them as a direct alternative to traditional nanoparticle inks, metal pastes, LDS, sputtering, deposition, and e-less plating. The demos will spotlight 2.5D/3D selective metallization for EMI shielding via inkjet printing, showcasing unparalleled positional accuracy on complex surfaces—all achieved without the need for masking.Electroninks US and Asia teams will both be attending the conference for meetings and discussions on this topic. “Listening to our customers, we hear the need for selective metalization at wafer and package level, especially for extreme 2.5/3D structures. This is very challenging both on materials and equipment development, and working with tooling partners like Manz Asia is essential to provide total solutions to customers,” stated Melbs LeMieux, President at Electroninks.“SEMICON TAIWAN is about revolutionizing industries and showcasing the next level of innovation,” stated Johnson Ke, Electroninks Taiwan Representative. “At Electroninks, we are creating the most flexible and cost-effective solutions for advanced semiconductor packaging to advance innovation across industries and change lives globally.”For more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit www.electroninks.com About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complimentary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs. Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal to reduce the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555About Manz AsiaManz Asia delivers semiconductor equipment and solutions built on core technologies in wet chemistry, plating, inkjet printing, automation, and software integration. Our expertise covers advanced packaging (High-Density PLP/FOPLP) and IC substrate processing (glass and organic core), supporting customers from R&D to high-volume manufacturing. Through system solutions, contract manufacturing, and sales representation, we help customers accelerate time-to-market, boost yield, and stay competitive in the fast-evolving semiconductor industry.

