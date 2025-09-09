The Myositis Association Hosts MyoCon 2025: A Global Gathering for Myositis Patients and Experts

MyoCon: TMA's Global Myositis Patient Conference

MyoCon celebrates 30 years of global connection, education, and empowerment for those with myositis—uniting voices, sharing hope, and driving progress.

As first-time attendees, everything was so valuable and encouraging. We made friends and shared contact info. We are now in a network filled with valuable information and encouragement.” — Jan Dokter, TMA member

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Myositis Association (TMA) proudly announces MyoCon 2025, its 30th annual Global Myositis Patient Conference, taking place September 18–21 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas, US. This landmark event brings together hundreds of patients, care partners, clinicians, and researchers from around the world to share the latest in myositis science, treatment, and support.

This year’s theme, Celebrating Our Worldwide Community, highlights the strength and resilience of those affected by myositis and the global collaboration driving progress in care and research. Culminating on World Myositis Day with a special celebration and a live broadcast of the closing keynote address, this event truly unites the myositis community from around the world.

Conference Highlights

• Educational Sessions & Workshops: Covering topics such as CAR-T clinical trials, lifestyle medicine, genetics and myositis, lung involvement in myositis, aging research, and much more. A special excursion to CSI Pharmacy’s corporate hub in Plano, Texas will also take place.

• Breakout Sessions by Diagnosis: Tailored content for those with idiopathic inflammatory myopathies such as dermatomyositis, immune mediated necrotizing myopathy, inclusion body myositis, antisynthetase syndrome, and more.

• Heroes in the Fight Awards Gala: Recognizing leadership, care, science, and advocacy in the myositis community. Honorees are Rhonda Rogers and Nancy Harber; Mayo Clinic; Dr. Victoria Werth from the University of Pennsylvania; and TMA’s 2025 Patient Ambassador Awardee, Tri Bourne.

• World Myositis Day: MyoCon 2025 concludes on World Myositis Day, September 21, with a celebration of community and awareness.

Sponsors

Keynote Speakers:

• Opening Keynote: The Power of Purpose by former Rep. Steve Bartlett, a principal co-author of the Americans with Disabilities Act when serving in the US House of Representatives.

• Closing Keynote: Dr. Julius Birnbaum, MD, MHS, author of Living Well with Autoimmune Diseases, will speak on World Myositis Day, September 21. This session will be broadcast live.

This conference is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors. TMA extends its heartfelt gratitude to the following sponsors:

Bald Eagle Sponsors:

• Octapharma

• Pfizer

Longhorn Sponsors:

• argenx

• Bristol Myers Squibb

• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Armadillo Sponsors:

• Abcuro

• AstraZeneca

• Novartis

Prairie Dog Sponsors:

• Cabaletta Bio

• Capstan Therapeutics

• CSI Pharmacy

• EMD Serono

• Johnson & Johnson

• Nufactor

• Optum Infusion Pharmacy

• Priovant Therapeutics

• Soleo Health

World Myositis Day Sponsors:

• AstraZeneca

• Cabaletta Bio

• Pfizer MyOPath

Heroes in the Fight Sponsors:

• argenx

• Abcuro

• Bristol Myers Squibb

• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

• Octapharma

• Pfizer

Whether you are seeking knowledge, support, or personal connections, TMA encourages members of the myositis community to attend this exceptional conference. Find MyoCon 2025 registration information and conference details.

About The Myositis Association:

The Myositis Association is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by myositis through education, support, advocacy, and research. TMA is committed to fostering a sense of community that empowers individuals to live their best life.

For more information about press passes and to register as a journalist, science writer, or health care blogger, please contact: Linda Kobert, Communications Director, linda@myositis.org.

