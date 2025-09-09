Social Change Appoints Joseph William Dunigan III to Board of Directors

Former professional baseball standout and Houston Area Scout brings athlete development expertise and equity-centered leadership to the Chicago based non profit

CHICAGO, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former professional baseball standout and Houston Astros Area Scout brings athlete development expertise and equity-centered leadership to the Chicago-based nonprofit Social Change today announced the appointment of Joseph William Dunigan III to its Board of Directors. A Chicago native, former professional baseball player, and current Area Scout for the Houston Astros and member of the franchise’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee, Dunigan joins the board as Social Change scales its direct services and systems-change work across the country.“Joseph’s journey—from Saint Ignatius to the University of Oklahoma, to a decade-long professional career competing around the world, and now to shaping the next generation of talent—embodies the grit, excellence, and community-minded leadership we champion,” said Todd Belcore, Esq., Co-Founder and Executive Director of Social Change. “His on-the-field discipline and off-the-field advocacy for equity in leadership will strengthen our mission to dismantle systemic barriers and expand pathways to self-sufficiency for communities too often overlooked.”Born and raised in Chicago, Dunigan credits his parents and a strong education for laying the foundation for his success. Drafted in the fifth round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, he played professionally for 10 years and 11 seasons, reaching as high as AAA and competing with organizations and clubs across the United States, Mexico, Venezuela, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Australia. After his playing career, Dunigan transitioned to scouting and player development, where he evaluates top amateur talent across the Midwest and supports inclusive hiring and advancement within baseball.“To be in any position to work with those that have proven they will continue to push forward beyond any measures to help those in need means the world to me. Excited to join such an amazing organization that has done so much already” said Joseph W. Dunigan III. “On every team I’ve played for and scouted, I’ve seen what happens when people are given a fair shot, clear guidance, and consistent support. Social Change does exactly that—providing direct services today while organizing to remove the structural barriers that hold our communities back tomorrow. I look forward to bringing my experience in athlete development, mentorship, and equity initiatives to help expand opportunity—from the ballfield to the boardroom.”Since its founding in 2012 by Todd Belcore and Emile Cambry, Jr., Social Change has paired direct services with storytelling, capacity building, organizing, and mobilizing to address systemic inequities. The organization’s programs span health clinics, legal assistance, free farmers markets, and civic engagement initiatives, meeting urgent needs while advancing long-term solutions. Headquartered in Illinois, Social Change operates in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.“Joseph’s commitment to developing the whole person—mindset, skill, health, and leadership—aligns perfectly with how Social Change approaches community power,” added Belcore. “We’re excited to build with him as we deepen our impact in Chicago and across the country.”About Joseph William Dunigan IIIJoseph William Dunigan III is an Area Scout for the Houston Astros and serves on the franchise’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee. A Chicago native and alumnus of Saint Ignatius College Prep, he studied criminology at the University of Oklahoma before being selected by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round of the 2007 MLB Draft. Over a 10-year professional career, Dunigan played for 21 teams across North America, Latin America, and Australia, reaching AAA. He is dedicated to mentorship, motivational speaking, and increasing minority representation in management and executive roles in sports.About Social ChangeFounded in 2012 by Todd Belcore and Emile Cambry, Jr., Social Change provides direct services that address urgent community needs and engages in storytelling, capacity building, organizing, and mobilizing to address systemic barriers to self-sufficiency. Programs include health clinics, legal assistance, free farmers markets, and civic engagement efforts. Social Change is headquartered in Illinois and active in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin. Learn more at Social Change.###

