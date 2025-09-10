DailyPay and APS Partner To Offer Financial Wellness Integration to Thousands of Employers and Employees Across the U.S.

DailyPay’s On-Demand Pay Solution Now Embedded Into APS App Through “DailyPay Built-In” Initiative

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay , the leading On-Demand Pay platform, has partnered with APS , a provider of superior HCM technology and support, to offer a popular financial wellness benefit through “DailyPay Built-In.” In addition to payroll and time & attendance, APS now offers DailyPay’s On-Demand Pay solution as a fully embedded feature in the APS app, giving workers the choice and control over their earned pay.With this partnership, APS customers can offer their employees access to On-Demand Pay with no effort, implementation time, or change to payroll processes. APS designs all-in-one workforce management technology to make payroll and HR easier for mid-sized businesses. “DailyPay Built-In” empowers HCM providers to offer DailyPay’s On-Demand Pay solution as a fully integrated addition to existing features at no cost, providing immediate value to employers and their employees.“We’re proud to collaborate with APS to give their employers and employees greater financial flexibility in a centralized location,” said Carly Brush, SVP, HCM, DailyPay. “‘DailyPay Built-In’ expands APS’s service offering with seamless integration and no extra cost. This partnership demonstrates our shared dedication to empowering employers to support the financial wellness of their daily workers.”“On-Demand pay has emerged as a highly sought-after benefit, and we are proud to partner with DailyPay and integrate their Built-In product into our platform. Their easy-to-use solution is truly the perfect addition to our APS platform, as we continue to prioritize helping our customers grow their businesses and manage their employee lifecycle,” said Aaron Johnson, CEO, APS.DailyPay stands out as the most adopted financial wellness benefit and ranks second only to healthcare for all adopted benefits. A remarkable 97% of employers consider DailyPay an important financial wellness tool, and 55% of employers rank DailyPay among their top three most engaged benefits.About DailyPayDailyPay is the leader in On-Demand Pay, trusted by the most forward-thinking employers committed to enhancing their employees’ financial health. Our open technology platform delivers instant access to earned wages and a robust suite of financial wellness solutions, giving our partners a decisive edge in attracting, engaging, and retaining top talent. We are transforming how the world gets paid so every worker can meet life’s moments with confidence. Learn more at www.dailypay.com/press About APSAt APS, our mission is simple: to make payroll and HR easier. Our comprehensive, user-friendly SaaS platform is designed to streamline workforce management for mid-market organizations, enabling efficient payroll processing, automated HR workflows, and an enhanced employee lifecycle—all in one place. With decades of industry expertise, APS is your dependable partner, committed to continuous improvement and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.Our clients and partners benefit from personalized service and dedicated support, helping them achieve their goals effortlessly. Mid-sized businesses choose APS as their trusted workforce partner because of our unwavering commitment to the customer experience, reflected in our 98% customer satisfaction rate. Experience the APS difference—where professional, approachable, and innovative service meets your payroll and HR needs.DailyPay Media Contacts:David Schwarzdavid.schwarz@dailypay.comSamantha Padillasamantha.padilla@dailypay.comAPS Media Contact:Rachel Manerrmaner@apspayroll.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.