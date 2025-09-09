Submit Release
Pavement Repair Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 115 from Sioux Falls to Dell Rapids

For Immediate Release:
Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025

Contact:
Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, a pavement repair project is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 115 from East Dike Place in Sioux Falls to 248th Street just south of Dell Rapids. Pavement repair work will be performed on both northbound and southbound driving lanes. This project will also include pavement repair on Interstate 229 at the exit 9 Benson Road interchange and I-229 southbound lanes from Louise Avenue to Interstate 29. The project includes pavement repair, sealing cracks, and resealing joints. 

During the repair project, Highway 115 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic controlled by a portable traffic control signal system. Southbound I-229 will be reduced from two lanes to a single lane of traffic. Traffic control measures will continue to guide motorists around the closures. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area.

The prime contractor for this $1.5 million project on I-229 and Highway 115 is Interstate Improvement, Inc. of Faribault, MN. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.   

