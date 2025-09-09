3C Store Fixtures Celebrates 50 Years of Business

"We owe our success to our dedicated employees, loyal customers, and the communities that have supported us every step of the way."” — Carolyn Daniel

WILSON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilson, NC - September 9th, 2025 - 3C Store Fixtures, a trusted name in high-quality retail display and fixture solutions, is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary in business this year. Since opening its doors in 1975, the company has grown from a small operation into a respected industry leader known for its craftsmanship, innovation, and commitment to customer service. What began as a family-run venture in Wilson, North Carolina, has evolved into a state-of-the-art manufacturing operation serving national retail brands, independent stores, and everything in between. Over the past five decades, 3C Store Fixtures has remained true to its roots - offering American-made quality, investing in local talent, and building lasting partnerships.“Fifty years in business is a remarkable milestone,” said Carolyn Daniel, Owner of 3C Store Fixtures. “We owe our success to our dedicated employees, loyal customers, and the communities that have supported us every step of the way. This anniversary is not just a celebration of our history - it’s a reflection of the values that continue to guide us into the future.”As 3C looks ahead to the next 50 years, the company remains focused on delivering customized fixture solutions with speed, quality, and care - continuing its legacy as a manufacturer that values people, purpose, and precision.About 3C Store FixturesFounded in 1975 and headquartered in Wilson, NC, 3C Store Fixtures specializes in the design, engineering, project management, manufacturing, interior signage, consolidation, logistics, and installation of custom retail fixtures. With a reputation for reliability and craftsmanship, 3C serves a diverse range of retail environments, delivering solutions that reflect each brand’s identity and goals. Learn more at www.3CStoreFixtures.com.

