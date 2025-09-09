3C Store Fixtures Celebrates 50 Years of Business
“Fifty years in business is a remarkable milestone,” said Carolyn Daniel, Owner of 3C Store Fixtures. “We owe our success to our dedicated employees, loyal customers, and the communities that have supported us every step of the way. This anniversary is not just a celebration of our history - it’s a reflection of the values that continue to guide us into the future.”
As 3C looks ahead to the next 50 years, the company remains focused on delivering customized fixture solutions with speed, quality, and care - continuing its legacy as a manufacturer that values people, purpose, and precision.
About 3C Store Fixtures
Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Wilson, NC, 3C Store Fixtures specializes in the design, engineering, project management, manufacturing, interior signage, consolidation, logistics, and installation of custom retail fixtures. With a reputation for reliability and craftsmanship, 3C serves a diverse range of retail environments, delivering solutions that reflect each brand’s identity and goals. Learn more at www.3CStoreFixtures.com.
