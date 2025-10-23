3C Store Fixtures Celebrates 50 Years In Business With Appreciation Video

WILSON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3C Store Fixtures proudly marks its 50th anniversary with a special video thanking its dedicated team, valued customers, and supportive community. For five decades, 3C has built its legacy on delivering top-quality store fixtures through exceptional craftsmanship, innovative engineering, and a steadfast commitment to exceeding customer needs.“Fifty years in business is a remarkable milestone,” said Carolyn Daniel, Owner of 3C Store Fixtures. “We owe our success to our dedicated employees, loyal customers, and the communities that have supported us every step of the way. This anniversary is not just a celebration of our history - it’s a reflection of the values that continue to guide us into the future.”The commemorative video highlights 3C’s journey, showcasing the people and principles that have earned the company its reputation for reliability and excellence.About 3C Store FixturesFounded in 1975 and headquartered in Wilson, NC, 3C Store Fixtures specializes in the design, engineering, project management, manufacturing, interior signage, consolidation, logistics, and installation of custom retail fixtures. With a reputation for reliability and craftsmanship, 3C serves a diverse range of retail environments, delivering solutions that reflect each brand’s identity and goals. Learn more at www.3CStoreFixtures.com.

Celebrating 50 Years In Business!

