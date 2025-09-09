Growing Courage, Resilience, and Independence Across Canada

Let Grow brings its free independence-building school programs to Canada, empowering kids with resilience, courage, and confidence.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let Grow, the nonprofit leading the movement for childhood independence, is proud to announce a major milestone: the expansion of its free school programs into Canada. This initiative marks a significant investment in supporting Canadian educators, parents, and communities as they work to empower children with the confidence and resilience that come from independence.

“We’re thrilled to see Canada join the growing movement to Let Grow,” said Andrea Keith, Executive Director at Let Grow. “Our co-founders’ recent popularity —Jonathan Haidt’s bestseller, ‘The Anxious Generation’, and Lenore Skenazy’s ‘TED Talk’ —is creating global interest in our mission to help kids and parents build trust and confidence.”

In addition to hiring a Canada-based School Account Manager to ensure smooth program adoption and tailored support for schools and school boards nationwide, Let Grow will provide regionalized materials as well as French translations. Lighthouse Schools that will serve as models for implementation will be selected in each province.

The expansion is made possible in part through the generous support of The Waltons Trust, whose grant will help bring Let Grow’s proven free programs—including the Let Grow Play Club and Let Grow Experience—to schools across Canada. Together, these programs will help Canadian children build real-world skills, strengthen community ties, and experience the joy of independence in safe, age-appropriate ways.

“Every child deserves the chance to discover just how capable they are,” said Ness Kenalty of The Waltons Trust. “We are proud to support the expansion of Let Grow into Canada. These programs give children the independence, resilience, and courage they need to thrive, and we look forward to seeing more Canadian kids grow.”Let Grow’s expansion into Canada represents an exciting step toward building a global movement that helps children embrace independence and parents rediscover the joy of letting go—one school, one community, and one child at a time.

About Let Grow

Founded by Lenore Skenazy, Jonathan Haidt, Peter Gray, and Daniel Shuchman, Let Grow is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting childhood independence. Through free school programs, community initiatives, and advocacy, Let Grow makes it easy, normal, and legal to give kids back the independence they need to grow into capable and confident adults.

