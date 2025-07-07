Let Grow Launches 'Summer Experience' to Inspire Independence and Confidence in Kids

A Free Resource to Spark Independence, Adventure, and Growth in Kids This Summer.

Today’s kids don’t get many chances to do things on their own. That makes it harder for them to develop confidence and bounce back from setbacks.” — Andrea Keith, Let Grow Executive Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let Grow, the nonprofit dedicated to championing childhood independence, is proud to announce the launch of The Let Grow Summer Experience—a free, fun-filled initiative designed to help kids build confidence, resilience, and independence all summer long.

With school out and sunshine in, summer is the perfect time for kids to spread their wings. Whether it’s walking to the ice cream truck alone, organizing a neighborhood game, or trying their hand at a new hobby, the Let Grow Summer Experience encourages children to take small steps toward independence—and experience big personal growth along the way.

“Today’s kids don’t get many chances to do things on their own. That makes it harder for them to develop confidence and bounce back from setbacks,” says Andrea Keith,Executive Director at Let Grow. “This kit is about giving families the tools to stretch the boundaries of childhood—just a little—and rediscover how capable kids really are.”

The Let Grow Summer Experience is filled with age-appropriate ideas and resources that empower kids to try new things without constant supervision. From DIY backyard projects to planning an entire day outside, there are activities for every comfort level and age group.

Parents are invited to reflect on their own childhood summers—the joy of unsupervised play, the pride of figuring things out for themselves—and consider giving their children a taste of that freedom. Because when kids take on new challenges, both generations benefit: worry gets replaced by pride, and kids build the confidence that lasts a lifetime.

The kit is free to download and easy to use. It’s a gentle push in the right direction—for kids and parents alike.

Join the Let Grow Summer Experience today and make this the season of “I can do it!” moments.

Access the Let Grow Summer Experience here: https://letgrow.org/summer-experience/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.