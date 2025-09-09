Flight Ready Academy Launches Online Training for Aspiring Flight Attendants

Veronica Brown's Book INDISPUTABLE - An African American Flight Attendant Experience Imagine being among the first group of Flight Ready Academy Graduates Veronica Brown Proud Founder and CEO of Flight Ready Academy

Veronica Brown, with nearly three decades of airline experience, launches Flight Ready Academy to prepare aspiring flight attendants for career success.

When I began my flight attendant career in 1998, I wished a program like this existed. Flight Ready Academy is my way of giving back and empowering the next generation to soar.” — Veronica Brown

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix, AZ – Flight Ready Academy, founded by aviation veteran Veronica Brown, proudly announces the launch of its comprehensive online training program designed to prepare aspiring flight attendants for one of the most exciting and competitive careers in the world.With nearly three decades of professional airline experience, including service with major U.S. carriers, Brown created Flight Ready Academy to fill a critical gap in career readiness. While airlines provide in-house training after hiring, many applicants struggle to stand out in the interview process and meet rigorous professional expectations. Flight Ready Academy bridges that gap, offering a self-paced, interactive, and FAA-informed curriculum built by industry experts.“When I started my career in 1998, I wished there was a program like this to guide me,” said Veronica Brown, Founder & CEO. “Now it’s my time to give back, empower the next generation, and open doors for those who dream of flying.”The seven-module program includes:History of Flight Attendants, with a special focus on Black and Brown aviation pioneersHiring & Interview PreparationProfessionalism & Customer Service EssentialsFAA Safety Standards and Emergency BasicsReal-world simulations and knowledge checksA final assessment with certification of completionThe online platform is designed for flexible study and features videos, interactive lessons, and real-world insights that prepare students before they ever step into an airline interview. The curriculum emphasizes diversity, equity, and inclusion, highlighting the challenges and achievements of minorities in aviation.Introductory pricing starts at just $797, with early-bird enrollment discounts available ahead of the official launch on October 15, 2025. High schools, colleges, and CTE programs are also invited to partner with Flight Ready Academy to provide students with career-ready aviation training.About Flight Ready AcademyFlight Ready Academy, operated by True Image Production LLC, is an innovative online education platform dedicated to preparing aspiring flight attendants for successful careers in aviation. With a mission to empower diverse learners through accessible, high-quality training, FRA combines nearly 30 years of airline experience with modern technology to create a one-of-a-kind program.Media Contact:Flight Ready Academy📧 info@getflightready.com📞 +1 888 600 0372

Introducing Flight Ready Academy Coming This Fall

