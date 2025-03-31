Al Allen interviews Veronica Brown

Detroit native Veronica Brown mourns the passing of FOX2 Detroit reporter Al Allen. Veronica extends her deepest sympathies to family, friends, and colleagues.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detroit Gospel Artist Veronica Brown Remembers Longtime Friend and FOX2 Detroit Reporter Al Allen The city of Detroit mourns the passing of veteran FOX2 Detroit reporter Al Allen, who passed away last Tuesday night. Among those grieving his loss is gospel vocalist and Detroit native Veronica Brown, a longtime friend of Al and his family.Veronica first met Al Allen after she had joined Detroit's female group, The Preachers Daughters, and their friendship spanned many years. Brown fondly recalls the time Al Allen interviewed her about her song “I Feel Blessed,” where they spoke at length about Detroit, family, church, and the gospel music industry. That conversation remains a cherished memory, reflecting Al’s kindness, professionalism, and deep connection to the community he served.Veronica extends her deepest sympathies to Al Allen’s family, friends, and colleagues, remembering him as a dedicated journalist , a supportive friend, and a beloved figure in Detroit. His contributions to the city and its people will never be forgotten.###

Al Allen FOX2 Detroit interviews Veronica Brown

