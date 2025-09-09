How AI scams are targeting students

As artificial intelligence technology continues to evolve, so do the tactics of cybercriminals.

Web security is no longer just about code. It’s about credibility, visibility, and resilience. That’s what we deliver.” — Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Washington Times prominently features Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM , in a recent investigation highlighting the surge of fake college websites driven by AI enhancements.The article underscores a critical issue in today’s digital landscape: the weaponization of sophisticated AI tools to impersonate legitimate institutions and deceive students out of thousands of dollars.In the article, Morris was quoted extensively as a national expert on web development and digital security. He emphasized the urgent need for organizations, especially those in education and public service, to stay ahead of emerging threats by modernizing their web infrastructure and securing their digital identities.“In today’s AI arms race, cybercriminals don’t just fake design, they fake trust,” said Morris. “And most people can’t tell the difference.”Morris pointed out that the speed and ease with which convincing fake websites can now be created, thanks to AI, poses a growing threat to consumers, especially vulnerable students and families.“You can spin up a totally fake .edu look-alike in 30 minutes with ChatGPT and some cheap hosting,” Morris said. “That means the traditional playbook of just having a website isn’t enough anymore.”The article notes that scammers are exploiting outdated or poorly secured websites by copying and enhancing their appearance using generative AI tools, cloning content, and manipulating search engines to gain visibility. This leads to unsuspecting visitors being duped into submitting personal information or paying bogus fees.____Why It MattersNEWMEDIA.COM’s inclusion in this national conversation highlights its leadership at the forefront of digital development and cybersecurity. As an agency that builds mission-critical platforms for government, education, and enterprise clients, NEWMEDIA.COM understands the stakes. Their team combines cutting-edge development practices with enterprise-grade security protocols to ensure clients don’t fall victim to the same vulnerabilities now being exploited at scale.The threat of AI-powered fraud is not hypothetical; it’s here, and it’s growing. As organizations race to adopt AI internally, Morris emphasizes the equal importance of defending against AI externally. The agency’s expertise in high-security government projects (such as veterans’ services and federal digital modernization) gives NEWMEDIA.COM a critical edge in understanding how to build trust, accessibility, and defense into every digital experience.“Web security is no longer just about code. It’s about credibility, visibility, and resilience,” Morris said. “That’s what we deliver.”Read the full article here: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/aug/27/fake-college-websites-surge-amid-ai-enhancements-bilking-students/ ____About NEWMEDIA.COMNEWMEDIA.COM is a leading digital agency specializing in website design, UX, SEO, and secure development for government, education, and enterprise clients. With locations in Denver, CO, New York, NY , Chicago, IL and 25 cities across North America, and over 25 years of experience and more than 4,500 successful projects, the agency is known for combining innovative design with technical excellence, and for helping clients stand out, and stay safe, in a rapidly evolving digital world.To learn more, visit https://newmedia.com One World Trade285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500New York, NY 10007

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.