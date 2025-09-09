Limpopo Provincial Government hosts stakeholder engagement on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, 11 Sept

The Limpopo Provincial Government will host a stakeholder engagement on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) awareness on Thursday, 11 September 2025, at Kalahari Waterfront, Thulamela Municipality, Vhembe District.

This initiative stems from a Provincial Executive Council (EXCO) resolution to intensify the fight against the alarming rise of GBVF cases in the province, with particular concern for incidents recorded in the Vhembe District.

The engagement will bring together government leaders, civil society organisations, law enforcement agencies, traditional leaders, faith-based groups, and community structures. The primary objective is to consolidate efforts, develop coordinated strategies, and reaffirm the province’s collective commitment to eliminating GBVF and creating safer communities for women, children, and all vulnerable groups.

“This stakeholder engagement on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide awareness comes at a crucial time, following the tragic incidents reported during Women’s Month. GBVF is not only a personal tragedy but also a deep societal wound that erodes families, fractures communities, and undermines social cohesion. Its impact is felt across generations, and addressing it requires the unwavering commitment of all sectors of society,” said Premier Ramathuba.

Event details

Date: Thursday, 11 September 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Kalahari Hotel, Thulamela Municipality, Vhembe District

