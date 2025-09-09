South Carolina State University Foundation Appoints Lorne Steedley as Executive Director

Newly Appointed Executive Director

I know the transformative role that SC State plays in higher education and in the lives of students. I look forward to building on this momentum and helping position SC State for even greater success.” — Lorne Steedley, newly appointed Executive Director

ORANGEBURG , SC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Carolina State University Foundation (SCSUF) proudly announces the appointment of Lorne Steedley as its new Executive Director. Steedley, a Columbia native, brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in philanthropy, nonprofit management, and inclusive economic development. His career includes pivotal roles at the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Mass General Brigham Health Plan, the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, and as a national nonprofit consultant.“As a son of South Carolina, I know the transformative role that SC State plays in higher education and in the lives of students,” said Steedley. “I look forward to building on this momentum and helping position SC State for even greater success.”The Foundation also recognizes the important contributions of Adrienne C. Willis, Founder & CEO of Lance Lucas & Associates (LLA), who served as Interim Executive Director during a critical period of transition. Under Willis’ leadership, the Foundation raised a record amount for its annual gala, modernized governance policies, improved compliance, and prepared for long-term growth.“It has been a privilege to serve during this time of transformation,” said Willis. “I look forward to continuing our partnership in a consulting capacity to strengthen the Foundation’s governance and fundraising strategies for the future.”About the South Carolina State University FoundationChartered in 1971, the South Carolina State University Foundation plays a vital role in supporting the University’s mission by managing endowment funds, stewarding donor contributions, and advancing resources that strengthen academic programs and student success. With a renewed focus on governance, fundraising, and alumni engagement, the Foundation continues to build on its legacy of supporting South Carolina’s only public Historically Black College and University (HBCU).About Lance Lucas & AssociatesLance Lucas & Associates (LLA) is a minority, female-owned consulting firm with over 25 years of experience helping universities, foundations, nonprofits, and corporations strengthen governance, advance fundraising, and drive transformational impact. Recognized as governance experts, LLA has advised more than ten percent of the nation’s HBCUs and serves as the governance experts for the South Carolina State Foundation. Clients rely on LLA to turn vision into reality through strategy, operations, and fundraising implementation. For more information, visit lancelucasconsulting.com

