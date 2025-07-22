Explosion of a Dream 2025 to Celebrate Leadership, Legacy, and the Future of Medicine

An Evening Honoring Legacy, Fueling Leadership, and Advancing Equity in Medicine

PHOENIX , AZ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ElevateMeD is proud to announce its annual fundraising gala, Explosion of a Dream 2025, taking place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at The Camby in Phoenix, Arizona. The evening will spotlight the transformative work ElevateMeD is doing to promote equitable health outcomes for all through a representative physician workforce, while also honoring community leaders and elevating the voices of the next generation of physician leaders.The 2025 celebration will feature the presentation of two of ElevateMeD’s most distinguished honors. Dr. Victor Waters will be recognized as the recipient of the 2025 Breaking Barriers Award, celebrating his bold leadership and lifelong commitment to health equity and access in medicine. Marion Kelly, a long-standing advocate for diversity in healthcare systems and community engagement, will receive the ElevateMeD Trailblazer Award for his exceptional efforts to pave the way for inclusive practices within healthcare.Attendees will also hear from keynote speaker Dr. Kenneth Clark, a 2024–25 ElevateMeD Scholar, whose personal journey and professional passion reflect the mission of ElevateMeD. His address will offer a powerful glimpse into the future of medicine and the kind of leadership the organization seeks to foster through its Scholars Program.Guiding the evening’s program will be Susan Casper, Community Anchor and Community Relations Manager of Arizona’s Family. Known for her deep roots in the Arizona community and her commitment to social impact, Casper brings warmth and purpose to this year’s event as emcee.“Explosion of a Dream is more than a night of recognition—it’s a moment of momentum,” said Dr. Alyx Porter Umphrey, Founder and Board Chair of ElevateMeD. “We come together to honor those who have led the way, while directly investing in the future of healthcare through our Scholars. It’s a powerful reminder that dreams, when supported, can reshape entire systems.”All proceeds from the event will benefit the ElevateMeD Scholar Program, which provides selected medical students with scholarships, access to long-term physician mentorship, leadership development opportunities, and entry into a national network of forward-thinking medical professionals.The event begins at 6:30 PM and will include a moving program, opportunities to give, and a celebration of how far the community has come—and where it is going next. Tickets and sponsorship packages are available now at: dream.elevatemed.org

