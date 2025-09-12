Rysun Labs joins Andersen Consulting Platform to drive AI-led Enterprise Transformation Worldwide

Rysun Labs and Andersen Consulting partner to accelerate AI-led innovation and deliver tangible impact for enterprises worldwide.

Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting helps us bring our vision of simplifying enterprise AI to a broader client base” — Vishal Shukla, CEO, Rysun

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rysun Labs , an enterprise AI and digital transformation partner with deep expertise in AI, data, and engineering, has joined the Andersen Consulting platform as a collaborating firm. This collaboration brings together Rysun ’s strength in building scalable, enterprise-ready AI and data solutions with Andersen’s global consulting network, enhancing both firms’ ability to deliver innovation and measurable impact across industries.Rysun specializes in enabling enterprises to modernize core systems, scale AI and GenAI initiatives, and build intelligent digital foundations. A CMMI Level 5-certified organization, Rysun combines deep domain expertise with engineering discipline, helping clients move from pilot to production with confidence.Together, we look forward to empowering organizations to maximize returns on their digital investments, scale AI with confidence, and adapt with agility and resilience in a rapidly evolving market.With proven frameworks, reusable accelerators, and a full-stack delivery model, Rysun supports large-scale transformation efforts across high-tech, retail, and energy industries. Its solutions span AI strategy and implementation, custom GenAI platforms, intelligent data platforms, enterprise modernization, and real-time decision intelligence.“This collaboration advances our mission to help clients lead through digital disruption with the most innovative and scalable solutions,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Rysun’s engineering excellence and AI expertise complement our global consulting platform, enabling accelerated transformation and measurable business impact for our clients worldwide.”As part of Andersen Consulting’s global platform, Rysun extends the reach of its transformation assets and industry-aligned solutions across a worldwide network. Clients will benefit from an integrated experience combining strategic insight with enterprise-grade execution.Together, Andersen and Rysun will help organizations architect smarter, more agile businesses – powered by data, shaped by AI, and delivered with engineering precision.About Rysun LabsRysun Labs is a CMMI Level 5-certified consulting and engineering partner helping enterprises unlock scalable innovation through AI, data, and digital transformation solutions. With deep vertical expertise across high-tech, retail, and energy, Rysun empowers clients to modernize legacy systems, scale GenAI initiatives, and build intelligent platforms that drive measurable business outcomes.Backed by a global delivery model and strong alliances with Adobe, AWS, Couchbase, Google, and Microsoft, Rysun combines full-stack execution with strategic insight. Headquartered in the U.S., with offices in India, South Africa, and the U.K., Rysun is trusted by enterprises and product-led startups to deliver human-centered experiences and impact at scale.For more information, visit www.rysun.com For Media Inquiries:

