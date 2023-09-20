KCS Changes Name to Rysun, Announces Strategic Brand Transformation
KCS unveiled its next self, Rysun, as an AI, Data, and Digital innovation partner for Retail, E-commerce, High-Tech, and Energy verticals.
Rysun marks a new era for us. We're ready to harness the infinite potential of technology and launch into the next phase of growth with trusted, customer-centric innovation.”MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Krish Compusoft Services, Inc. (KCS), a digital transformation, data and product engineering expert, proudly announced its recent brand transformation to Rysun Labs, Inc. (Rysun - pronounced rye+Sun). This significant milestone highlights the company's remarkable growth, expanded expertise, and its focus on providing cutting-edge solutions that empower clients to thrive in an AI and data-led digital future.
— Vishal Shukla, CEO, Rysun
The new brand encapsulates Rysun's new vision and values, and also redefines its strategic positioning as a trusted consulting partner for AI, Data, and Digital innovation for leading global enterprises and as an expert technology partner for niche product-led startups. Rysun remains steadfast on customer success and deeper collaboration with its rich innovation ecosystem.
"I am thrilled to share our new brand - Rysun with our team, customers, partners, and our network of friends, similarly motivated by technology," said Vishal Shukla, CEO, Rysun. "Inspired by the rising sun, this transformation marks the activation of an exciting new phase of growth for the company, as we shift gears towards an AI-dominant future."
For over 22 years, the company's client-centric approach and commitment to excellence have set it apart. Today, Rysun offers a range of solution accelerators and niche consulting for retail, e-commerce, high-tech, and energy verticals. As the company continues to invest in forward-looking, industry-specific product innovation, it will continue to differentiate itself as a strategic business partner.
"Our clients, and their customers, are at the heart of everything we do," emphasized Vishal. "We embrace a one-team approach, working side by side with client teams to understand their unique challenges and craft solutions that propel their success. Rysun boasts of an elite team of technology and domain experts who bring along a wealth of industry knowledge and innovative thinking. As Rysun, we aim to intentionally combine our new values with a solution over project mindset to help our customers outperform competition and lead the change in their industry.”
“I am looking forward to greeting our customers and partners as Rysun, as I love the energy of the name,” Vishal added. “I think it wonderfully captures our ethos of customer-centricity and innovative experiences.”
Visit www.rysun.com to explore the new website and follow our LinkedIn page to keep up with the latest at Rysun.
About Rysun
Rysun Labs (formerly KCS – Krish Compusoft Services) is an AI, Data, and Digital innovation and consulting partner of choice for enterprises, globally. Rysun guides and accelerates the data & AI strategy in digital transformation programs for Fortune 2000 enterprises and product-led startups with specialized solutions for High-tech, Retail, E-commerce, and Energy companies. Rysun partners with Microsoft, Google, and AWS to bring the best of enterprise technology to its customers and is CMMI Level 5, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified. The team has a growth mindset fueled by a strong culture of collaboration that unifies its global teams across India, the USA, South Africa (a proud Level 2 B-BBEE Contributor), and the UK. For more information, visit www.rysun.com
Neeta Jain
Rysun Labs Inc
+1 855-527-7890
info@rysun.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube