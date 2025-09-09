Transcell Biologics & New Frontier Labs with 20/15 Visioneers Unite to Advance Non-Animal Molecular Discovery Approaches

Visioneering the Future in Science and Technology

Alliance pioneers non-animal New Approach Methodologies, uniting AI-enabled DART, human MPS, & discovery expertise to validate targets & mechanisms of action

HEREFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transcell Biologics New Frontier Labs , and 20/15 Visioneers today announced an interesting alliance aimed at pioneering non-animal New Approach Methodologies, approaches for validating drug discovery targets and mechanisms of action. The collaboration will combine Transcell Biologics’ innovative offering, AI-enabled DART (Digital Animal Replacement Technology), which leverages human Microphysiological Systems and wet lab science for real-time assessments, with New Frontier Labs’ expertise in drug discovery. 20/15 Visioneers is at the forefront of the global life sciences arena, serving as a dynamic facilitator of high-impact innovation and collaborations.Collaboration FocusThe collaboration is designed to leverage DART as a solution to analyze New Frontier Labs’s data on its new class of anti-inflammatory drugs that exert their effects by reversibly altering the fluidity of cellular plasma membranes, with a specific focus on mapping functional human therapeutic targets. This effort will extend to evaluating the structure-activity relationships (SAR) of the drug candidate and related metabolites —bridging insights from existing murine receptor data, a logical move!The DART strategy is revolutionizing the landscape of drug discovery with its cutting-edge, AI-driven enterprise solution basis engagement model! Imagine harnessing real-time human Microphysiological Systems to supercharge the validation of drug targets like never before. Say goodbye to outdated animal models and conventional data mining—this innovative collaboration signifies a bold leap into a reality where human-relevant, AI-powered drug discovery takes center stage. Get ready for a thrilling transformation in how new treatments are delivered!Dr. Subhadra Dravida, Founder & CEO of Transcell Biologics, added: “Our DART platform is uniquely positioned to bring human-specific insights into early drug discovery. By working closely with New Frontier Labs, we will be able to encourage the adoption of next-generation validation technologies that are both cost-efficient and scientifically rigorous.”Drs. Elzbieta Izbicka and Robert T. Streeper, Co-Founders of New Frontier Labs, noted: “The ability to validate mechanisms of action for the drug molecule and related pipeline using human-relevant models is a critical step in advancing our drug discovery pursuit. This collaboration gives us the required tools and access to next generation platform technology to pursue this goal with unprecedented precision.”“This working agreement underscores the power of collaboration in reshaping the theme of translational science,” said John Conway, Founder & Chief Visioneer Officer, 20/15 Visioneers. “Together, we are enabling novel regulator-endorsed approaches that have the potential to reduce risk, shorten timelines, and supporting affordable breakthrough therapeutics.”About the Parties• Transcell Biologics is a leading biotechnology company headquartered in India, focused on innovative stem cell-based human models, AI-enabled digital workstations to probe insights, clinical surrogate responses, including its flagship DART solution.• New Frontier Labs is a drug-discovery-focused group that advances programs with a strong emphasis on leveraging next-generation translational science to drive the development of novel therapies, for patient impact.• 20/15 Visioneers is a Pennsylvania-based management consulting, marketing, and staffing firm that enables innovation at the intersection of science, data, and technology.Media ContactJohn F. Conway20/15 Visioneersinfo@20visioneers15.com

