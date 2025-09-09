Emerge! Fashion Brings Anticipated Awards & Runway Show to New York Fashion Week honors Brandon Blackwood & Ty Hunter

Honorees Brandon Blackwood & Ty Hunter

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerge! Fashion Show Brings Its Anticipated Awards & Runway Showcase to New York Fashion Week with a Powerful Lineup of Emerging Designers Honors luxury designer Brandon Blackwood & Renowned stylist Ty HunterNew York, NY (September 2025) – One of the most anticipated evenings during New York Fashion Week, the Emerge! Fashion Show returns on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at Leman Ballroom (41 Broad Street, New York, NY, in the Financial District). The show will spotlight a talented group of emerging designers, a red carpet celebration, and the presentation of the highly regarded Fashion Innovator Award.The evening begins with red carpet arrivals and a reception starting at 6:00PM followed by the awards presentation and runway show starting promptly at 7:00 PM.Emerge! began 14 years ago with a mission to bring visibility, access, and support to emerging designers. In today's fashionlandscape—where economic uncertainty and industry shifts have made it increasingly difficult for new talent to breakthrough—Emerge! has made the intentional decision to continue producing the show, staying true to its purpose. Emerge! remains fully committed to giving these deserving designers the spotlight, recognition, and resources they need to move forward in their careers.“I’m excited about Emerge! this year,” says Dionne Williams, founder and producer of the event. “We are more focused than ever on creative ways to support our designers, and our audience is a huge part of that. They return each season to discover new talent and be part of something that celebrates real creativity and purpose.”Each season, Emerge! also honors trailblazers who have paved the way in the fashion industry or inspired the culture of style, through its prestigious Fashion Innovator Award. Past honorees have included André Leon Talley, Pat Cleveland, Beverly Johnson, Law Roach,Dapper Dan, Sergio Hudson, Karl Kani, Fern Mallis, Mikki Taylor, Audrey Smaltz, Misa Hylton and April Walker.This year, luxury fashion and accessories designer Brandon Blackwood and renowned stylist Ty Hunter will be honored with the Fashion Innovator Award at the Emerge! Fashion Show for their career work in the fashion industry and for being an inspiration and path for future generations.The show will be co-hosted by actress and host RaVal Davis and style expert Nick Arrington, with red carpet interviews conducted by model and TV personality Sharaun Brown.Featured Designers:● Letwa Gooden – Letwa Fashion Collection● Dr. Maurice N. Gattis – Fort Mose 1738● Malcolm Staples – Malcolm Staples Custom-Made-to-Fit● Brodie Leftridge – Dear Sylf● Suzette Opera – Eighttwentyeight Collection● Makarassi CoutureThis year’s show will reflect resilience, pride, creativity, strength, and community—a meaningful celebration of designers whose work tells stories that matter.Sponsors for the 2025 Emerge! Fashion Show include: Presented by Basil Hayden; Bennett Career Institute, Jamaican Mango & Lime, Dermablend Professionals, Models Inc., D. Williams PR Group and Darling Hair.Tickets available at: www.emergerunwaynyc.com

