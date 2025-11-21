Leon Lacey's Black Tie Cinematic Symphony

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy Icons Come Together: Leon Lacey, El DeBarge, Kim Burrell & More Bring a Powerful Holiday Concert to Brooklyn to Support Families in New York, Haiti & JamaicaAt a time when communities are still reeling from the recent government shutdown and families across the nation are struggling to put food on the table, Grammy icons El DeBarge, Cory Henry, and Kim Burrell join forces with award-winning composer and producer Leon Lacey for a one-night-only musical experience. Leon Lacey's Black Tie Cinematic Symphony: A Holiday Benefit to Feed Families in Need will take place Friday, December 20, 2025, at the legendary Kings Theatre.Transforming the stage into a sanctuary of compassion and hope, soul icon El DeBarge, whose timeless voice defined a generation, will light up the stage with timeless classics and new songs as he prepares to release new music.“This Symphony is the perfect stage to lend my voice to remind the world that music has the power to transform pain into purpose. It connects us,” DeBarge says. “It reminds us to show up for one another—to lift others when they are in need. That’s what this moment is about.”Additional artists to grace the stage include:*Cory Henry – Three-time Grammy winner and musical virtuoso blending gospel, jazz, and funk brilliance*Kim Burrell – Three-time Grammy nominee and gospel powerhouse known for her unmatched vocal artistry*The Christian Cultural Center Choir – Brooklyn’s own choir of faith, fire, and harmony*Leon Lacey’s 60-piece Cinematic Symphony Orchestra – bringing the magic of film and faith to life through soundTogether, this extraordinary lineup will deliver an unforgettable evening where music meets mission, raising awareness and providing tangible aid for families across New York City and for communities in Haiti and Jamaica devastated by Hurricane Melissa. Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to help feed as many families as possible this holiday season.“This isn’t just a concert, it’s compassion set to music,” says producer and composer Leon Lacey. “When people are hurting, artists have a responsibility to help heal. We’re turning the stage into a space of service and hope. This Symphony is the beginning of a movement. We will continue to use the power of sound to make a lasting difference and champion causes for good.”This event redefines what a holiday concert can be—a night of music, meaning, and movement—reminding us that no family or community should go hungry during the holiday season or any time of year.MEDIA OPPORTUNITIESInterviews:*Leon Lacey – Producer, Composer & Visionary behind The Black Tie Cinematic Symphony*El DeBarge – Grammy-nominated artist and R&B legendSpecial Holiday Performance Opportunities:*Holiday segment featuring El DeBarge and/or The Christian Cultural Center Choir, produced by Leon LaceyABOUT LEON LACEYLeon Lacey is an acclaimed orchestral composer, producer, and music editor whose work spans stage, screen, and studio. His collaborations include Beyoncé, Wyclef Jean, Janet Jackson, Smokey Robinson, and orchestral works for the Los Angeles Philharmonic. His music has appeared in productions for HBO, FOX, OWN, Disney, and Marvel, including the Hollywood Bowl’s Juneteenth Celebration and the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” Lacey’s passion lies in fusing artistry with impact—using music not only to inspire but to serve.

