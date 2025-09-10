Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market CAGR to be at 10.6% from 2025 to 2029 | $2.5 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market?

The market for breast lesion localization methods has seen a swift expansion in the recent past. The market size is predicted to jump from $1.50 billion in 2024 to $1.67 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. Increased disposable incomes, heightened awareness for early detection, a surge in the preference for minimally invasive surgeries, a rise in the utilization of image-guided procedures, and an escalation in the availability of high-tech diagnostic tools have all contributed to the growth during the historic period.

The market for breast lesion localization methods is anticipated to experience considerable growth in the upcoming years, expanding to $2.50 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This predicted growth over the forecast period can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing aging population, rising healthcare costs, broader availability of reimbursement policies, escalating demand for tailored treatments, and a growing preference for less invasive procedures. Some notable trends during the forecast period will be advancements in wireless localization technologies, innovative approaches in magnetic and radar-based localization, the incorporation of artificial intelligence into imaging systems, cutting-edge imaging-guided surgical techniques, and the fusion of emerging technologies.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market?

The surge in breast cancer instances is anticipated to boost the expansion of the market for breast lesion localization methods. Breast cancer is a condition where cells in the breast proliferate uncontrollably, resulting in a tumor that is often visible on an X-ray or can be palpated as a lump. The escalation in breast cancer cases is attributed to increased life expectancy, as age serves as a significant risk factor for tumor development. Breast lesion localization procedures revolutionize the treatment of breast cancer by facilitating the precise detection and marking of abnormal tissue, allowing surgeons to exactly excise tumors while conserving the healthy tissue of the breast. For instance, the American Association for Cancer Research, a nonprofit organization based in the US, recorded approximately 2.3 million breast cancer diagnoses and nearly 670,000 deaths from the disease worldwide in February 2025. If the current trajectory persists, there could be a yearly increase to 3.2 million diagnoses and 1.1 million fatalities by 2050. Hence, the escalating prevalence of breast cancer is fueling the expansion of the market for breast lesion localization methods.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market?

Major players in the Breast Lesion Localization Methods Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Hologic Inc.

• Halma Plc

• Cook Medical LLC

• Merit Medical Systems Inc.

• Argon Medical Devices Inc.

• Eckert & Ziegler AG

• Theragenics Corporation

• SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH

• BPB Medica S.r.l.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market?

Major players in the breast lesion localization methods market are concentrating their efforts on creating cutting-edge solutions like radar reflector localization systems. This pursuit aims to improve precision, enhance patient comfort, and yield better results in breast conservation procedures. A radar reflector localization system is a wire-free technology that employs a tiny radar reflector planted at the tumor site before surgery. An example of this advancement was displayed in December 2022 when Merit Medical Systems, Inc., an American disposable medical devices manufacturer, introduced Scout Bx. This system serves as a wireless, radar-assisted localization mechanism that aids breast surgeons in locating tumors that have been biopsied for extraction. Scout Bx has a variety of innovative features engineered to boost precision and patient comfort in breast-conserving surgeries. It departs from the conventional wire-based localization by using radar technology to locate and identify biopsied tumors accurately, facilitating more efficient incision planning and less healthy tissue removal. The absence of wires decreases patient stress, eradicates timing issues between radiology and surgery, and permits implantation far in advance of the operation. The system has shown exceptional benefits for dense breast tissue, providing real-time surgical direction and workflow efficiency improvements.

What Segments Are Covered In The Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Report?

The breast lesion localization methods market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Localization Method: Wire Localization, Radioactive Seed Localization, Magnetic Seed Localization, Ultrasound-Guided Localization, Needle Localization

2) By Usage: Tumor Identification, Sentinel Lymph-Node Identification, Other Usages

3) By Technology: Radioactive, Magnetic, Radiofrequency, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Breast Biopsy, Breast-Conserving Surgery, Neoadjuvant Therapy, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Academic And Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Wire Localization: Single-Hook Wire Localization, Double-Hook Wire Localization, Anchor-Shaped Wire Localization, Hooked Needle Wire Localization, Flexible Wire Localization

2) By Radioactive Seed Localization (RSL): Iodine-125 Seed Localization, Technetium-99m Seed Localization, Dual-Isotope Seed Localization, Gamma Probe-Guided Seed Localization

3) By Magnetic Seed Localization: Magnetic Tracer-Based Localization, Magnetic Clip Localization, Ferromagnetic Marker-Based Localization, Dual Magnetic-Marker And Ultrasound-Guided Systems

4) By Ultrasound-Guided Localization: Conventional Ultrasound-Guided Needle Localization, Ultrasound-Guided Wire Placement, Real-Time Ultrasound-Guided Seed Placement, Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Localization

5) By Needle Localization: Fine Needle Localization, Core Needle Localization, Vacuum-Assisted Needle Localization, Stereotactic-Guided Needle Localization, Palpation-Guided Needle Localization

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the Breast Lesion Localization Methods Global Market Report. However, the report predicts the swiftest growth to be in the Asia-Pacific region. The other regions detailed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

