DSS Health Cloud Achieves FedRAMP “In Process” Status

JUNO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DSS, Inc., a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private, public, and behavioral health care organizations, announced today that its DSS Health Cloud ( DSSHC ) platform has been designated “In Process” for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). DSS is pursuing FedRAMP High impact level certification, a distinction that underscores its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of data security, regulatory compliance, and operational integrity.“Achieving FedRAMP In Process status is a significant step in our journey to deliver trusted, secure cloud solutions to the federal health care community,” said Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS, Inc. “This designation reflects our strong collaboration with our federal sponsor and our commitment to providing innovative, efficient, and secure technologies that improve care delivery and outcomes for patients across the country.”The “In Process” designation means DSS is actively working toward full FedRAMP authorization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). To reach this point, DSSHC has demonstrated real-world use, a contract award, and prior approval as FedRAMP Ready, which are all prerequisites for listing on the official FedRAMP Marketplace DSSHC offers a robust and secure multi-tenant Platform as a Service (PaaS) that allows flexible integration with Software as a Service (SaaS) applications. The platform can be utilized by federal agencies and commercial sectors for quick access to applications or an outside resource to test and vet systems for subsequent agency use. DSSHC will also provide the opportunity for government contractors and commercial customers to securely host their applications in a FedRAMP High environment, accelerating IT modernization and reducing costs.Hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud (US), DSSHC provides a secure, compliant, and highly scalable environment for managing EHRs and mission-critical applications. Currently deployed clinical and administrative SaaS applications in DSSHC include: ePrescription management, suicide prevention care, and telehealth triage solutions.It also includes Juno EHR , an ONC certified electronic health record that offers unprecedented, system-wide customization capabilities that are governed at the organizational level to provide a truly personalized experience for the user, while guaranteeing administrative control. This level of flexibility allows you to streamline workflows, eliminate duplicative tasks, remove roadblocks, and alleviate clinician burnout.DSSHC delivers many benefits to federal agencies:- Enhanced Security: Built with zero-trust architecture and comprehensive encryption at rest and in transit, ensuring maximum protection for sensitive health care data.- Faster Deployment: Enables rapid scaling and deployment of new projects in a fraction of the time compared to traditional on-premises solutions.- Increased Efficiency: Helps government and commercial sectors save time and resources by streamlining cloud procurement and enhancing operational efficiency.- Improved Interoperability: Facilitates secure data sharing with other FedRAMP systems, including VA's enterprise cloud and DoD’s Medical Community of Interest or MedCOI.- Reliability: Configured across multiple AWS Availability Zones and Regions for maximum uptime and disaster recovery.FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud service offerings. It helps federal agencies adopt cloud technologies while protecting sensitive information.About DSS, Inc.Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a SaaS provider and solutions integrator. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its High Reliability Organization journey and delivering quality care for Veterans by meeting top initiatives, changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across VA enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.dssinc.com

