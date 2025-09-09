Rodent Control Needs Spike as Fall Arrives in Hampton Roads

Rodent Pest Control in the Fall Rodent Pest Control in the Fall Effective Pest Control

Rodent Control measures needed in Hampton Roads in the Fall for rodents.

Fall brings nesting rodents into your crawlspace, attic and even walls. Call a local professional to inspect for entry points.” — Brittany Baine

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Pest & Termite Diagnostics Issues Warning: Rodent Control Needs Spike as Fall Arrives in Hampton RoadsChesapeake, Virginia — October 1, 2025 — Universal Pest & Termite Diagnostics today released an urgent advisory for homeowners across the Hampton Roads region—spanning Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Newport News, Williamsburg, and surrounding areas—highlighting the escalating risk of rodent infestations this coming fall and early winter.Increasing Health Risks in Fall From a Rodent InfestationAs temperatures drop, rodents such as mice and rats begin seeking warmth and shelter—making residential foundations their entry point of choice. Unchecked, these pests can pose serious health hazards:- Disease Transmission: Rodents can carry pathogens and spread serious illnesses—such as hantavirus, leptospirosis, and salmonellosis—via their droppings, urine, or bites.- Allergen Exposure: Their dander and nesting debris often trigger allergic reactions or exacerbate asthma, especially in children and older adults.- Secondary Infestations: Rodent presence may draw other pests like fleas, ticks, and mites into homes, heightening the overall problem.Food and Property Contamination: Rodents contaminate food supplies, gnaw through packaging, electrical wiring, and insulation—raising not only health concerns but also safety and fire risks.Why Foundation Sealing is CriticalTo mitigate these threats, Universal Pest & Termite recommends foundation sealing as a key preventive measure:- Barrier Against EntryRodents can squeeze through spaces as small as 1/4 inch. Sealing cracks in foundation walls and gaps around plumbing, utility conduits, and exterior vents forms a first line of defense against intrusion.- Protecting Critical InfrastructureUnsealed or cracked foundations leave vulnerable spaces that expose crawlspaces and basements—common nesting grounds. Sealing these spaces helps safeguard not just living areas, but the structural integrity of homes.- Cost-Efficient in the Long RunPrevention is far less expensive than response: sealing prevents infestation-related repair costs—from chewed wiring to contaminated food and structural damage—before they escalate.- Part of Integrated Pest Management (IPM)Foundation sealing is a cornerstone of Universal Pest & Termite’s comprehensive IPM strategy, which also includes sanitation, exclusion tactics, trap installation, and targeted wildlife removal to ensure holistic, long-term rodent control.About Universal Pest & Termite DiagnosticsUniversal Pest & Termite Diagnostics is your locally trusted solution for effective pest control across the Hampton Roads region. We are committed to protecting both the health of your family and the integrity of your home. Our professional teams deliver tailored, safe, and environmentally conscious pest management services—including rodent prevention, termite inspection, and ongoing maintenance plans.Get Prepared for Fall Rodent Season. Contact Universal Pest & Termite Diagnostics for a foundation evaluation, sealing estimate, or to schedule your autumn pest control consultation at www.universalpest.com

Rodent Pest Control Virginia Beach

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.