XPENG Embarks on ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ with New Film Co-Promotion

Ultra-smart XPENG G6 SUV's extended range and 800-volt supercharging technology brings extraordinary adventures to life

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XPENG, the high-tech global mobility brand, announces an electrifying co-promotion with the release of ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’, the highly anticipated romantic drama from Sony Pictures coming to cinemas nationwide on 19 September 2025.

The co-promotion celebrates the shared spirit of discovery and transformation that defines both XPENG's cutting-edge mobility technology and the film's captivating narrative about reflecting on the defining moments from the past and life-changing adventures.

Some doors bring you to your past. Some doors lead you to your future. And some doors change everything. Sarah and David are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.

Just as the film's protagonists embark on a fantastical journey that allows them to revisit pivotal moments from their past, XPENG's ultra-smart vehicles are designed to take drivers further– enabling their very own big, bold, beautiful journeys.

Alison Aldridge, Head of Brand Marketing for XPENG UK said: “The synergy between the themes explored in ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ and XPENG’s brand ethos makes this a perfect co-promotion opportunity. While our advanced X-PILOT technology can’t quite transport you back to a poignant moment in your past, it can certainly help create an extraordinary road trip - and we hope it’ll help make new memories along the way.”

XPENG G6: Built for life's biggest adventures

The star of the co-promotion is the XPENG G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV, which combines high performance, cutting-edge technology and zero tailpipe emissions to deliver the ultimate adventure companion. With 800-volt supercharging technology that replenishes the advanced battery from 10 to 80% in less than 20 minutes and an extended driving range that covers 354 miles on one charge, the G6 embodies XPENG’s mission to push boundaries, turning advanced technology into real-world freedom on the road.

The G6's next-generation operating systems, including X-PILOT, Xmart OS and XPILOT ASSIST as well as a raft of effortlessly premium interior design and UX features, provide a seamless and integrated driving experience. Whether planning a romantic getaway or a spontaneous road trip, the G6 delivers the range, reliability, performance and cutting-edge technology to make every journey extraordinary.

Win ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Adventure’ on the Amalfi Coast plus cinema tickets

As part of the co-promotion, film and automotive enthusiasts will have the chance to win a trip for two to the stunning Amalfi Coast – the perfect setting for their own big, bold, beautiful journey. Enter to win 5 nights along the Amalfi coast with stops in Sorrento, Positano and Naples, including flights, car hire and £500 spending money, visit xpengcars.co.uk for full details. Cinema tickets for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will also be given away across XPENG’s official social channels, follow along for full details.

Experience the future of smart mobility

Since entering the European market in 2021, XPENG has introduced advanced technologies and solutions across multiple countries, with the brand’s UK launch in February 2025 marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion. Founded in 2014, XPENG has delivered more than 620,000 smart EVs across the globe and continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in electric mobility.

The XPENG G6 is available to order now from £39,990, with deliveries underway through XPENG's network of dealerships across the UK.

‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ opens in cinemas nationwide on 19 September 2025.

To discover how the XPENG G6 can power your own extraordinary adventures, book a test drive at your nearest XPENG dealership or visit xpengcars.co.uk

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese born AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility. To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

About A BIG BOLD BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY

Some doors bring you to your past. Some doors lead you to your future. And some doors change everything. Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.

Directed by Kogonada. Written by Seth Reiss. Produced by Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin, Youree Henley and Seth Reiss. Executive Producers are Kogonada, Ilene Feldman, Micah Green, Daniel Steinman, John Atwood, Gino Falsetto, Ori Eisen and Paul Mezey. The film stars Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, with Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.