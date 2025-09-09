Retail Stooges Unveil Local Rentz, Powered by A3Logics Software Development

A3Logics to Launch Local Rentz

Retail Stooges turn Entrepreneurs with Local Rentz - Rent Anything, Anywhere, Anytime. Powered by A3Logics Software Development

I wanted to modernize rentals & build community links between locals, tourists & small businesses. With A3Logics, our vision became reality—making fun like driving a slingshot in Florida unforgettable” — Lincoln Brannick, Founder & CEO, Local Rentz

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ( www.a3logics.com ), a global leader in IT services, proudly announces the launch of Local Rentz, the app that connects users to fun rental shops easily, allowing for you to rent what you need, when you need, all while helping the local economy and reducing waste, by supporting the sharing economy.From Idea To RealityLocal Rentz was born out of a passion for outdoor activities and the frustration of finding reliable rental options. The founders, Lincoln Brannick and Reese Noell, recognized the need for a centralized platform where users could easily discover and reserve equipment from nearby shops. Whether you’re planning a weekend adventure or a spontaneous outing. Local Rentz ensures you have access to the gear you need without the hassle.With a focus on user convenience and community engagement, Local Rentz empowers rental shops to showcase their inventory while providing users with a seamless booking experience.Lincoln Brannick, Founder & CEO, Local Rentz:“The tech that surrounds the fun rental industry is often generalized and outdated. I wanted to build a platform that would modernize this industry, and through that, form strong community links between your average local, tourist, and small business owner through rentals. You haven’t experienced fun until you’ve driven a slingshot down a Florida highway. A3Logics has been instrumental in this creative process, and seeing our vision built into a reality has been a dream come true.”Kelly C. Powell, VP of Sales and Marketing at A3Logics:“Local Rentz is more than an app—it’s a mindset shift. Lincoln and Reese came to us with a bold vision: make access easier, boost local businesses, and support sustainability—all in one platform. Their energy was infectious and our engineering team was on it every step of the way. Local Rentz is turning ‘why own it?’ into ‘just rent it,’ and we were thrilled to help bring that vision to life.”About Local RentzLocal Rentz is revolutionizing the way people access rentals—from bikes and kayaks to wheelchairs and beyond. Our platform connects users with nearby rental shops, eliminating the hassle of endless searches and phone calls while providing businesses with a dedicated marketplace to grow their reach. Designed for tourists, outdoor enthusiasts, and those in need of temporary accessibility solutions, Local Rentz makes renting simple, fast, and reliable.Beyond convenience, Local Rentz champions sustainability by supporting the reduce, reuse, recycle ethos. By promoting a sharing economy, we help cut down on waste and overconsumption, encouraging communities to make the most of existing resources. Every rental booked through our platform is a step toward a greener future—where access outweighs ownership, and local businesses thrive.Our mission is clear: Make renting effortless for people, profitable for shops, and better for the planet. As we expand, Local Rentz will continue to bridge the gap between demand and supply, ensuring that whether it’s adventure, mobility, or everyday needs, the right rental is always within reach.Local RentzPensacola, Florida+1(605) 655-4110Lincoln@localrentz.techAbout A3LogicsA3Logics, based in San Diego, CA, is a global leader in IT services with over 21 years of experience and a team of 500+ developers worldwide. Specializing in custom software development , A3Logics delivers innovative solutions that drive business success. From mobile apps to enterprise platforms, A3Logics blends creativity and technology to solve real-world problems and empower visionaries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.