Teen Entrepreneur Teams Up with A3Logics to Launch PicklePalz

PicklePalz Teams Up with A3Logics

A Smarter Way for Pickleball Players to Connect, Locate Courts, Schedule Matches, and Earn Achievements

I wanted to build something that made it easier for people to get on the court—not just to play, but to truly connect, A3Logics helped transform those early ideas into a real, working platform.” — Adam Mendelsohn

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A3Logics, Inc. ( www.a3logics.com ), a global leader in IT services, proudly announces the launch of PicklePalz , a first-of-its-kind platform that helps pickleball players find playing partners based on skill level, schedule, and location. What makes this launch particularly noteworthy is that the solution was envisioned and led by 17-year-old high school honor student Adam Mendelsohn, under the mentorship of his father, Jason Mendelsohn.From Passion to ProductPicklePalz emerged from Adam’s personal love for pickleball and his recognition of a common problem in the community—difficulty finding available players nearby. The idea sparked during a pickleball match with his father in Bozeman, Montana, and quickly grew into a smarter way for players to connect, locate courts, schedule matches, and earn achievements.With the help of A3Logics' technical team and guidance from VP of Sales Kelly C. Powell, Adam turned his vision into a fully functional digital solution, demonstrating what’s possible when young minds are empowered with the right support system.A Broader Mission of ImpactAdam is the founder of Mendelsohn Math Tutoring, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has supported over 500 students in his community through a team of 15 tutors, working to expand equal opportunity in education. He also serves on the advisory board of Hate Ends Now, which promotes Holocaust education through immersive experiences, helping to ensure that future generations never forget. This broader work—alongside the launch of PicklePalz—reflects Adam’s deep commitment to two driving passions: education and human connection.Adam Mendelsohn, Founder, PicklePalz:“I wanted to build something that made it easier for people to get on the court—not just to play, but to truly connect,” Adam shared. “In a world where real human connection can feel increasingly rare, I saw an opportunity to bring people together through the game I love. When I realized there wasn’t a good way for casual players to find matches, I started sketching out what it could look like. A3Logics helped transform those early ideas into a real, working platform. Seeing it come to life—and knowing it can help people build community—has been an incredible experience.”Kelly C. Powell, VP of Sales and Marketing at A3Logics:“Working with Adam has been a refreshing reminder of how much innovation can come from the next generation. He had a clear problem in mind, a strong sense of purpose, and a willingness to learn. Our team was proud to help bring his concept to life, combining Adam’s fresh vision with our technical execution to build something truly unique for the pickleball community.”About PicklePalzPicklePalz is a smart matchmaking and scheduling platform designed to connect pickleball players based on shared interests, skill levels, and availability. Whether you're new to the sport or a seasoned player looking for partners, PicklePalz makes it easy to find and schedule matches in your local area. Learn more at picklepalz.net.About A3LogicsA3Logics, based in San Diego, CA, is a global leader in IT services with over 21 years of experience and a team of 500+ developers worldwide. Specializing in custom software development , A3Logics delivers innovative solutions that drive business success. From mobile app development to enterprise platforms, A3Logics blends creativity and technology to solve real-world problems and empower visionaries of all ages.

