Aiarty Video Enhancer Prepares New iPhone Adopters for Old Footage Restoration and 4K Upscaling

Aiarty Video Enhancer

As Apple's new iPhone arrives, Aiarty Video Enhancer helps users upgrade their old mobile videos to realistic UHD 4K quality.

CHENGDU, CHINA, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the new iPhone launch today inspiring millions to upgrade their devices, Aiarty is ensuring their cherished old videos can make the leap too. The company's AI-powered desktop software Aiarty Video Enhancer is now available at a special price, offering an efficient way to upscale old mobile videos to crisp, clean 4K, ensuring that precious memories are not left behind in low resolution.

Users can now enter the campaign of Aiarty to grab a Free License to test out full features, or save 30% on a Lifetime License for unlimited free updates.

A new iPhone screen makes the flaws in old videos obvious. Footage from older devices can look pixelated, blurry, or full of noise, especially videos shot in low light or compressed by messaging apps. Aiarty Video Enhancer was developed to fix these common problems using AI, restoring precious old videos so they can be enjoyed for years to come.

"Modern HD and 4K screens highlight how blurry and noisy our old videos really are," said Gary Lee, Development Director at Aiarty. "We built Aiarty Video Enhancer to fix that problem directly. It upscales old footage so it looks great on a modern screen. Your memories shouldn't be stuck looking outdated."

Aiarty Video Enhancer is an all-in-one AI-driven desktop software to upscale, denoise, deblur, and enhance video quality, with realistic details restored at GPU accelerated processing speed.

The software's performance and output quality have been noted by tech publications. PCWorld mentioned its "unique hybrid Diffusion+GAN technology intelligently generates new details for life-like textures." PetaPixel highlighted its strength in dark scenes, saying it is "specially tuned to clean up dark, murky scenes and night shots, reconstructing crisp, high-quality frames."

Key features of Aiarty Video Enhancer:

• Specialized AI Models for Any Video: Users can choose the best AI model for their specific footage. The moDetail-HQ model is perfect for enhancing fine details, Smooth-HQ provides a clean, natural finish, and the superVideo model is designed to rescue extremely dark or noisy videos.

• AI Video Upscaling to UHD 4K: Increases video resolution up to 4K. The AI rebuilds details in hair, skin, fur, and surface textures so videos look sharp and realistic, not just stretched pixels.

• Noise and Blur Removal: Aiarty's powerful AI effectively cleans up grainy footage from low-light situations. It also fixes high ISO noise and color speckles, restoring UHD clarity.

• Color Correction Tools: Adjust settings like exposure, contrast, and saturation to dehaze video, fix washed-out colors, or create a specific visual style. This is great for restoring the natural look of old footage.

• Frame Rate and Audio Improvement: The software can smooth out choppy video by increasing the frame rate to 60 or 120fps. It also has a tool to remove background noise like wind or humming from the audio track.

• Fast Processing Speed: Aiarty Video Enhancer is optimized to use supported GPUs, making it up to 3x faster than other AI video enhancers. A Turbo Mode further speeds up the process.



Aiarty Video Enhancer is an essential AI tool for anyone with a collection of old digital videos, and it also works for live action videos, DJI, drone footage, AI-generated film, digitized VHS videos, web downloads, etc. Families can restore home movies, and content creators can repurpose older clips for new projects.

As SLR Lounge commented, "It's a complete AI-driven restoration suite for both video and audio. Aiarty delivers pro-grade results without a steep learning curve."

Pricing and Availability

Aiarty Video Enhancer is available for both Windows and macOS. A free trial allows users to test out all the full features before purchase.

• Lifetime License for 3 devices: $165 (regularly $235), includes a free copy of Aiarty Image Enhancer.

• 1-Year License for 1 device: $79 (regularly $99).

Enter the campaign: https://www.aiarty.com/ai-video-enhancer/campaign.htm

Learn more about Aiarty Video Enhancer: https://www.aiarty.com/ai-video-enhancer/



About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.aiarty.com/

