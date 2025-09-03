Furuno presenting at ION GNSS+ 2025, International Conference on Satellite Positioning Technologies

ION GNSS+ 2025

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO, JAPAN, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that Furuno will participate in ION GNSS+ 2025 in Baltimore, USA from September 8 to 12.

Furuno will deliver a presentation on accurate positioning by leveraging satellites in Low Earth Orbits (LEO).

This event brings together international researchers, engineers, and companies in the field of satellite navigation to present new research findings, introduce emerging technologies, and share the latest development plans in satellite navigation systems from various countries.

■Outline of the session

On Thursday, September 11, one of our specialists will present on LEO PNT*1, a new satellite positioning technology. The presentation is based on a paper co-authored with Xona Space Systems, Inc.*2.

Schedule: September 11, 2025 Session time 9:20 - 9:43 (EDT)

Presenter: Yoji Takayama, Ph.D., Chief Engineer, R&D, Furuno

Title: Tight Integration of GNSS*3/LEO/INS*4 in Dense Urban Environments

Summary:

This study presents a promising solution to the problem of inaccuracy in dense urban environments, where many satellite signals can be obstructed by buildings and walls. Although the emergence of LEO PNT technologies presents a significant opportunity to demonstrate extremely accurate positioning, dense urban environments remain challenging due to the limited sky view caused by numerous skyscrapers. We propose a tightly coupled integration of GNSS, LEO, and INS to overcome the signal obstructions. Through numerical simulations, we will demonstrate that our integration algorithm can achieve horizontal positioning accuracy of approximately 0.5 meters. It is also worth noting that the LEO constellation used in this study is representative of the Xona Pulsar system, a dedicated commercial LEO PNT system. Given that future mobility solutions—including autonomous robots, vehicles, and drones—are advancing towards automation, connectivity, and AI-driven systems, this technology based on Pulsar is expected to serve as a cornerstone in ensuring accuracy and reliability, even in scenarios with limited satellite visibility.

Furuno will pursue state-of-the-art satellite navigation technology to further improve our performance and continue to contribute to the satellite positioning industry by utilizing the knowledge gained through our participation in this conference.

■Outline of the event

Official name of the event: ION GNSS+ 2025

Event dates: September 8 - 12, 2025

Location: Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, Baltimore, USA

Organizer: ION (The Institute of Navigation)

Official website: https://www.ion.org/gnss/

*1: LEO PNT refers to Positioning, Navigation, and Timing services using Low Earth Orbit satellites.

*2: Xona Space Systems, Inc. is a U.S.-based startup aiming to become the world's first provider of commercial satellite positioning services using Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. (URL: https://www.xonaspace.com/ )

*3 GNSS stands for "Global Navigation Satellite System."

*4 INS stands for "Inertial Navigation System."

■Related Links

Announced on April 23, 2024 (Furuno)：Furuno Presenting and Exhibiting at WSTS, North America’s Leading Timing & Sync Event

https://www.furuno.co.jp/en/news/general/general_category.html?itemid=1488&dispmid=961

Announced on September 14, 2022 (Furuno)：Furuno Announces Most Advanced Global Timing Solutions Supporting L1 and L5 GNSS Signals

https://www.furuno.co.jp/en/news/general/general_category.html?itemid=1216&dispmid=961

