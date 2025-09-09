Ai Wonder Studios Premieres Delightful Droid & Teases Guardians of the Garden at Silicon Beach Film Festival

Guardians of The Garden Delightful Droid A Small Robot with a Big Heart Andy Broadaway & Stephen Meade - Producers & Creators

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOLLYWOOD, CA — August 28, 2025 — Ai Wonder Studios , Technotainment and BigBamboo Global Holdings will light up the world-famous TCL Chinese Theatres with a special dual showcase at the Silicon Beach Film Festival.Headlining the event is Delightful Droid , the award-winning animated short that’s captivated audiences around the globe—followed by the debut of the official trailer for the studio’s NEXT project, Guardians of the Garden As a pioneer of AI‑native storytelling, Ai Wonder Studios is building the next wave of family entertainment. The studio’s human‑led, AI‑enhanced pipeline accelerates worldbuilding—from concept art and previs to animation assist, adaptive music, and localization—letting creators iterate faster without sacrificing heart. With a growing slate of AI‑powered shorts and series, Ai Wonder is shaping a responsible, audience‑first model that blends cinematic quality with classroom‑ready, interactive extensions.Meet “Delightful Droid” — A Small Robot with a Big HeartCelebrated for its uplifting message and stunning artistry, Delightful Droid follows a curious little robot on a heartfelt journey to discover connection, empathy, and belonging. Designed to spark conversations about how technology can amplify kindness and community, the film resonates with families, educators, and festival juries alike.Based on a beloved children’s story, the short has earned accolades for its universal theme: even the smallest spark of compassion can change the world.NEXT from Ai Wonder Studios:“Guardians of the Garden”Riding the momentum of Delightful Droid, Ai Wonder Studios will unveil the official trailer for its NEXT franchise, Guardians of the Garden—a high-energy, family- friendly animated series that pairs laugh-out-loud moments with STEAM-friendly learning.The show follows four extraordinary bees—Marabel, the compassionate leader; Buzzillion, the lightning-fast scout; Waggles, the dance-savvy navigator; and BeeWell, the caring nurse—on an epic mission to protect pollinators and restore balance to the natural world.Each episode empowers kids to become real-world Guardians with simple take- home actions that make a big difference.“Both projects reflect the kind of storytelling that doesn’t just entertain—it inspires,” said Andy Broadaway of Ai Wonder Studios. “To premiere Delightful Droid and tease Guardians of the Garden on the iconic TCL Chinese Theatres screen is truly special.”“We believe stories like these shape culture and create a call to action,” added Stephen Meade of BigBamboo Global Holdings. “This screening underscores our mission to invest in creative works that spark imagination and purpose.”Event Details• What: Screening of Delightful Droid (short film) & Guardians of the Garden (official trailer)• When: Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 4:00 p.m. PT• Where: TCL Chinese Theatres, Hollywood, CA• Festival: Silicon Beach Film Festival• Tickets & Info: https://www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com/tickets About Ai Wonder StudiosAi Wonder Studio is an innovation-driven creative studio at the intersection of storytelling and technology. Founded by visionary entrepreneur and author Andy Broadaway, the studio develops original animated IP and cinematic experiences that inspire, educate, and entertain audiences worldwide. With projects like Guardians of the Garden and Delightful Droid, Ai Wonder Studio blends cutting-edge AI-assisted production methods with timeless themes of empathy, courage, and hope.The studio partners with filmmakers, educators, and mission-based organizations to bring to life stories that matter—whether it’s championing environmental stewardship, empowering children and families, or exploring the human side of technology. From short films to long-form series, Ai Wonder Studio is building a portfolio of content designed not only to entertain but also to create positive impact and cultural movementsWebsite: https://AiWonderStudios.com About BigBamboo Global HoldingsBigBamboo Global Holdings invests in visionary media and entertainment ventures, developing high-value intellectual property and supporting projects that deliver both cultural and commercial impact. Website: https://BigBambooGlobalHoldings.com About TechnotainmentTechnotainment™ (a division of Technotainment Streaming Media Inc.) merges technology and entertainment to create next-generation experiences in film, television, and digital media. With a focus on innovation, interactive storytelling, and socially conscious projects, Technotainment™ partners with creators worldwide to deliver content that both captivates and inspires.Website: https://www.technotainment.com/ Media InquiriesFor press passes, screeners, and interview requests, please contact:Ai Wonder Studios: aiwonderstudios@gmail.com

