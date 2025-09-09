Scammers Using Couriers to Pick Up Gold Bars and Cash

COLUMBIA, S.C. –The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is warning about imposter scams where criminals are tricking people into buying gold bars or withdrawing cash from their banking accounts and giving it over to a courier.

In some cases, the scammer pretends to be a government official, a bank employee or a member of law enforcement. They may claim there is a problem with a bank account, a computer that is hacked or they may say your name and Social Security number are linked to a crime. They’ll say the only way to “protect your money” is to withdraw cash or buy gold bars and hand them over to a courier to help “keep it safe.” Don’t do what they say. This is a scam.

There are common red flags to spot a scam. Scammers PRETEND to be someone you know or recognize. They say there’s a PROBLEM OR A PRIZE and PRESSURE you to act now. Scammers demand that you PAY in a specific way. The bottom line- never give gold bars or stacks of cash to a courier to fix a purported problem. Remember:

Real law enforcement officers and government officials will never tell you to transfer your money to “protect it,” deposit cash into cryptocurrency ATMs, or give stacks of cash or gold to a courier.

and government officials will never tell you to transfer your money to “protect it,” deposit cash into cryptocurrency ATMs, or give stacks of cash or gold to a courier. Never disclose your home address or agree to meet with unknown individuals to deliver cash or gold.

or agree to meet with unknown individuals to deliver cash or gold. Cut off contact. If you are worried the message could be real, verify the details. Look up contact information on your own. Use a phone number, website or email address you know is real. Don’t use the contact information provided in an unexpected message.

If you suspect you gave gold bars or cash to a scammer, contact your local law enforcement immediately. Submit a report to the FBI by going to ic3.gov and provide as much information as possible about any websites, phone numbers, accounts and people involved. Report scams to SCDCA by calling (800) 922-1594 or visiting consumer.sc.gov and click the How Do I… button, then Report a Scam.

SCDCA will offer a free webinar on “5 Scams to Know About” on Wednesday, September 10 at 10:30 a.m. The webinar will discuss these schemes and tips for avoiding all types of scams. Register here to watch/listen from any computer or smart phone. Download Ditch the Pitch, SCDCA's guide to guarding against scams, for more information on how to spot a scam.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

###