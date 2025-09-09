Sumsub AI Academic Program: First-of-its-kind Partnership with Constructor University to Combat Deepfake Fraud

Collaboration between a global verification and anti-fraud leader and renowned German university to tackle AI-powered digital fraud

BREMEN, GERMANY, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sumsub , a global leader in verification and fraud prevention, today announces a pioneering research partnership with Constructor University , a distinguished German institution renowned for its interdisciplinary approach. This collaboration marks the first key initiative within Sumsub’s newly launched AI Academic Program – a strategic effort to advance innovative, AI-driven solutions that address the growing threats to democratic institutions and digital identities worldwide, while strengthening the global fight against synthetic fraud.Constructor University is one of Germany’s top private research institutions, known for its international focus. Professor Dmitry Vetrov, a leading AI researcher in Bayesian methods, generative models, and deep learning with alumni contributing to startups like Deepseek. Complementing this, Professor Hilke Brockmann leads the AIDE (AI, Democracy and Education) project, examining AI’s social and ethical impacts on trust and governance. Together, their insights strengthen the partnership’s mission to develop transparent and effective AI-driven fraud prevention.With Sumsub’s co-founder and CTO, Vyacheslav Zholudev, who earned his doctorate at Constructor University, the partnership serves as a way for the company to give back to the university while advancing research and talent development to address AI-powered fraud globally.Sumsub will make a direct investment — funding academic research, scholarships, and open innovation — to accelerate a shared mission in AI safety and global talent development. Further, students will be placed within Sumsub’s product and technical teams. These experiences will give emerging AI experts the chance to work on advanced anti-fraud tools, gaining practical skills and insight into real-world challenges in identity verification and digital security. Together, they aim to produce academic research and articles based on the collaboration, as well as open-source models shared publicly, to equip new generations to address emerging AI-powered threats in an increasingly digital world.AI fraud today is fueling a complex crisis affecting many areas of society, including finance, healthcare, government services, ecommerce, social media, and more. According to Sumsub’s internal data, global deepfake fraud surged 700% in Q1 2025 compared to the same period last year, while synthetic identity document fraud jumped nearly 200% across Europe and an alarming 577% and 378% in Germany and worldwide, respectively. These threats are eroding public trust, enabling financial crimes, and compromising privacy on an unprecedented scale.“To fight deepfakes effectively, it is crucial to form alliances with top academic minds, which is why this collaboration is so important – no other player in the market is currently investing in this kind of research at such scale,” said Pavel Goldman-Kalaydin, Head of AI and ML at Sumsub. “Over the past two years, deepfake fraud has been scaling rapidly both in quality and quantity, and with the democratization of AI tools. This partnership will combine research and practical solutions to help society stay ahead of these threats. We’re honored to collaborate with the brilliant minds at Constructor University and hope this initiative encourages other leading universities to join our Academic Program, advancing research and education to combat AI fraud.”“It’s alarming how quickly deepfakes have evolved from technical curiosities into tools of mass deception, yet ethical AI education still isn’t standard practice. If we want to defend democratic institutions and digital identities, it’s paramount that we train AI experts to think critically about the societal consequences of the systems they build,” said Dmitry Vetrov, Professor of Computer Science at Constructor University. “Technical skill alone won’t solve this crisis; we need transparency, interdisciplinary thinking, and a commitment to responsible innovation.”The deceptive nature of deepfakes – hyper-realistic but fake digital representations – makes them hard to detect, requiring constant vigilance and strong defenses. Sumsub’s AI team is also advancing academic research, with peer-reviewed work by Viacheslav Pirogov accepted at ICML 2025 (International Conference on Machine Learning). His papers on real-world deepfake detection and zero-shot vision-language models highlight Sumsub’s role as both a technology provider and a contributor to global research. By combining academic and industry expertise, this partnership aims to close the growing gap between new digital fraud risks, current defenses, and public awareness.Looking ahead, Sumsub plans to forge additional partnerships with leading academic institutions worldwide, reinforcing its ambitions to lead the fight against evolving digital fraud.+++About SumsubSumsub is a leading full-cycle verification platform that enables fraud-free, scalable compliance. Its adaptive, no-code solution covers everything from identity and business verification to ongoing monitoring – quickly adjusting to evolving risks, regulations, and market demands.Recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Liminal, and KuppingerCole, Sumsub combines seamless integration with advanced fraud prevention to deliver industry-leading performance.Over 4,000 clients – including Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Vodafone, Duolingo, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo – trust Sumsub to streamline verification, prevent fraud, and drive growth. The platform's methodology follows leading global AML standards and regulations, and Sumsub has extensively engaged with leading research and public institutions like the UN, Statista, and INTERPOL.About Constructor UniversityFounded in 2001, Constructor University is a top-ranked, English-language, privateuniversity, with a campus in Bremen. With its interdisciplinary approach, advanced digital learning tools and accredited programs, it equips students with fundamental knowledge, critical thinking and practical skills to build their professional career and address the world’s most pressing challenges.The University emphasizes a synergetic and entrepreneurial spirit, offering programmentoring from top-tier professors and industry experts. Partner collaborations include Carnegie Mellon, the National University of Singapore, the University of Geneva, and industry references such as JetBrains and ChemDiv. Research-centric faculty projects at the University are funded by the German Research Foundation, the European Union’s Framework Program for Research and Innovation, and globally leading companies.Internationality and diversity lie at the heart of Constructor University, with more than130 nations at its vibrant and close-knit campus community in Bremen. There, studentsenjoy active campus life, with access to clubs, professional networks and academiccounselling, essential to their personal and academic growth.

