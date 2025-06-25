Constructor Group and Ten Brinke forge strategic partnership to launch €500 million Masterplan of Constructor University

Erwin Slot, Managing Director at Ten Brinke, Turgut Tülü, Constructor University Chancellor, Ruslan Sigeda, Managing Partner at Constructor Campus, Eric Lammertink, Managing Director at Ten Brinke (source: Constructor University).

BREMEN, GERMANY, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constructor Group, the majority shareholder of Constructor University (CU), has signed a term sheet with a leading European developer Ten Brinke, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of CU Masterplan. The agreement establishes a strategic partnership to deliver the first phase of development: new student residences with up to 1,000 beds, increasing CU’s total housing capacity to over 2,200 beds, and supporting the university’s goal of doubling student enrollment to 5,000 by 2031. The student residences are part of the broader CU Masterplan, which also includes a science park for start-ups, new academic and research facilities, and an aparthotel. The first phase, covered by the signed agreement, involves investments of up to €100 million and is expected to generate over 400 jobs in the region.The partnership signing ceremony took place on the campus of Constructor University in Bremen, in the presence of the CU Chancellor, representatives of the local government and members of the regional business community. The signing marks a joint commitment to develop new on-campus student housing with up to 1,000 beds, as part of the more than 3,500 planned under the Masterplan.The agreement defines the roles and responsibilities of the parties involved and sets out a collaborative framework for project implementation. With more than 120 years of development experience, Ten Brinke will lead the planning and construction of the new student residences. The company also brings capital market expertise and is responsible for introducing an investor for the housing units, supporting long-term asset monetization.Erwin Slot, Project Developer and Managing Director at Ten Brinke Slot Project Development: “We are excited to have signed the agreement with Constructor. It lays the groundwork for us to begin planning the construction of around 1,000 student beds on the Constructor University campus, which can be built during the first phase of construction. Constructor Campus’ ambitious masterplan for a university campus for studying, working, living and relaxing has convinced us.”Constructor Campus, the Masterplan integrator from Constructor Group, will oversee stakeholder coordination, project planning within the broader campus development framework, risk management, and compliance.This strategic agreement, involving an investment volume of up to €100 million, positions the CU Masterplan as an investment-ready platform for future development phases, beyond the scope of the current partnership, including additional student residences, a science park for start-ups with an aparthotel and new academic & research facilities, all designed to foster an integrated academic ecosystem.Ruslan Sigeda, Managing Partner at Constructor Campus: “We are delighted to welcome our first major investment and development partner - Ten Brinke - to the project. This is a strong confirmation that we are on the right track with our Masterplan strategy. Ten Brinke’s expertise and proven track record, combined with Constructor’s commitment and the support of the City of Bremen, provide a solid foundation for delivering meaningful results for Constructor University and the region.”.Upon completion, the newly built residences will be leased to Constructor University for a period of 25 to 30 years.Turgut Tülü, Chancellor of Constructor University: “This partnership lays the financial and operational foundation for a long-term transformation of our university infrastructure. It’s a strategic first step towards transforming our campus and thus matching the scale and ambition of our academic mission. We are proud to partner with an experienced and reliable group like Ten Brinke to bring this vision to life.”This partnership is expected to generate over 400 local jobs during the construction phase and beyond, significantly contributing to the economic vitality of Bremen. The growing student population will also boost demand for local services and businesses, fostering a vibrant community atmosphere and strengthening the overall economic outlook for the Bremen-Nord area, particularly in Vegesack.Gunnar Sgolik, Head of local authority in Bremen-Vegesack: “The continued implementation of the publicly presented Masterplan sends a strong message of Constructor University's long-term commitment to the Vegesack community. This strategic commitment is not only a positive signal for the university, but also a catalyst for the ongoing development and economic growth of the region.”.The preparatory phase of the project, including surveys and detailed planning, is expected to begin shortly after the term sheet is signed, with construction expected to start in mid-2026, pending regulatory approvals and end investor participation.For interested investors and information inquiries, please contact Ruslan Sigeda, Managing Partner at Constructor Campus: ruslan.sigeda@constructor.org.About Constructor University:Founded in 2001, Constructor University is a top-ranked, English-language, private university, with a campus in Bremen, Germany. With its interdisciplinary approach, advanced digital learning tools and accredited programs, it equips students with fundamental knowledge, critical thinking and practical skills to build their professional career and address the world’s most pressing challenges.The University emphasizes a synergetic and entrepreneurial spirit, offering program mentoring from top-tier professors and industry experts. Partner collaborations include the Constructor Institute in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Carnegie Mellon, the National University of Singapore, the University of Geneva, and industry references such as JetBrains and ChemDiv.Internationality and diversity lie at the heart of Constructor University, with more than 110 nations at its vibrant and close-knit campus community in Bremen. There, students enjoy active campus life, with access to clubs, professional networks and academic counselling, essential to their personal and academic growth.Research-centric faculty projects at the University are funded by the German Research Foundation, the European Union's Framework Program for Research and Innovation, and globally leading companies.The greater Constructor Knowledge ecosystem includes Constructor University in Bremen, Germany, and Constructor Institute in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. It is a provider of education services with education tools, worldwide traditional and online educational services, as well as advisory and strategic services to education customers in the fields of student recruitment, communications, and marketing support.

