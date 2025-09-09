AMEA Dubai 2025 – Serious Business. Global Networking. Real Results. | October 29th, Conrad Hotel

ARTM Logo

The flagship ABBL returns to Dubai, co-located with ARTM – 45+ sponsors, 25+ countries, one powerful platform for deals and insights.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petrosil’s Flagship AMEA Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics Returns to Dubai — Co-Located with Roads, Traffic & Mobility (ARTM)

Petrosil announced the return of the region’s foremost downstream gathering, the AMEA Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics (ABBL) Convention & Exhibition, taking place October 29th, 2025 at the Conrad Dubai, co-located with AMEA Roads, Traffic & Mobility (ARTM). The Dubai edition brings back ABBL’s proven deal-making format and expands conversations at the intersection of materials, infrastructure, logistics, and mobility.

“ABBL in Dubai is where serious business and deal-making happens,” said the organizers at Petrosil. “We’re returning with an exhibitor-first layout, curated meetings, and high-value sessions that translate directly into partnerships, supply agreements, and long-term relationships across AMEA.” The event has already secured over 45 confirmed sponsors, exhibitors, and partners, underscoring its position as the region’s flagship gathering for the bitumen, base oil, lubricants, and logistics industries. With participants expected from more than 25 countries, AMEA Dubai 2025 promises a truly international platform where global leaders converge to exchange insights, showcase innovations, and build lasting business partnerships.

Flagship Focus: Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics

While AMEA Dubai welcomes the broader mobility ecosystem through ARTM, the core emphasis remains ABBL—the platform of choice for refiners, producers, traders, blenders, logistics operators, and end-users across bitumen, base oil, lubricants, shipping and storage. This year’s format places networking and table-top exhibitions at the center, supported by concise, insight-rich talks designed for ROI-driven participants.

What’s on the Agenda: 2025 Themes & New Additions

Speakers and moderators will address practical, market-moving topics for buyers, sellers, and service providers across the value chain, including:

🔹 Bitumen

Regional Supply and Demand Scenarios

Evolving grades and performance-based specifications.

Recycling, warm mix, and sustainable pavement practices for greener roads.

Bridging gaps in quality and testing between refiners, contractors, and authorities.

Workshop: Ensuring accuracy in bitumen test results – a practical guide to avoiding common mistakes.

🔹 Base Oil & Lubricants

The effect of alternative fuels on lubricant performance.

The role of naphthenics in shaping the global base oil market.

Scenarios for the lubricant industry in light of vehicle powertrain shifts.

🔹 Logistics

Global shipping and tanker movements.

Port storage strategies and risk management.

Contract structures and supply chain optimization.

🔹 Mobility & Infrastructure (ARTM Track)

Mobility as a service: optimizing shared and autonomous fleets.

Electric vehicle global footprints and their impact on oil markets.

These sessions complement ABBL’s hallmark discussions on pricing outlooks, arbitrage opportunities, supply-demand balances, and regional infrastructure investments.

Why Dubai, Why Now

Dubai continues to serve as a strategic hub connecting GCC, India, Africa, and Southeast Asia—from procurement and storage decisions to last-mile infrastructure delivery. Co-locating ARTM builds stronger bridges between materials (bitumen/base oils/lubes) and demand centers (roads, traffic, and mobility), ensuring conversations move from specs and supply to project deployment and performance in one venue. The event is timed for regional peak demand and cooler weather.

Registration & Early-Bird

Early-bird registration discounts are available until September 20, 2025. Delegates gain access to conference sessions, focused networking, and the exhibition area—engineered for fast introductions and efficient deal flow. Full event details, venue, and registration options are available on the AMEA Dubai website www.amea-conventions.com

About Petrosil

Petrosil is a UAE and India-based intelligence and events company serving the bitumen, base oil, lubricants, and logistics industries. Through its AMEA and ABBL brands, Petrosil convenes market leaders across the region to exchange data-driven insights, forge commercial partnerships, and accelerate growth. Past conference editions in Dubai, Mumbai, Bangkok, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain since 2012 have helped thousands of participants convert meetings into tangible business.

Explore. Exhibit. Engage.

For speaking, sponsorship, exhibition, and registration inquiries: conference@petrosil.com

