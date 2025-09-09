Ylium Utility Token: blockchain for digital traceability and certified provenance in the supply chain

Ylium food security Ylium Check Out the Success Story Ylium supply chain

Ylium bridges tradition and innovation: with projects like Fagiolo del Purgatorio it shows how blockchain ensures authenticity, sustainability, and global competitiveness.” — OYB staff

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- London – Own Your Business Ltd announces a new milestone in blockchain supply chain solutions with Ylium (YLM), the blockchain utility token designed to ensure digital traceability, certified provenance, data notarization, and real-time transparency across every stage of the production process.In today’s increasingly demanding global context, where security, sustainability, and efficiency are critical, Ylium provides an innovative platform that enables companies to:- Notarize data and documents related to products and processes with blockchain immutability.- Certify product provenance across the entire supply chain, from raw material to consumer.- Reduce fraud and risks through transparent and verifiable digital traceability systems.- Comply with European regulations such as the Digital Product Passport and ESG standards.- Leverage cross-chain blockchain interoperability for scalability and seamless integration with heterogeneous systems.Success Story: “ Fagiolo del Purgatorio di Gradoli A concrete example of Ylium’s added value is its use case in food safety and traceability, developed in collaboration with Creative Web Studio Srl, aimed at promoting the renowned Italian product “Fagiolo del Purgatorio di Gradoli”.- Phase 1: in-depth analysis of production processes and collection of critical data sources such as quality certifications, production methods, residue analyses, technical data sheets, and information on the product’s origin: https://ownyourbusiness.tech/en/food-security/ - Phase 2: blockchain notarization of all collected information, generation of an immutable digital certificate, and conversion into a unique QR Code applied to the product. By scanning the code with a smartphone, distributors and consumers can instantly access reliable provenance and traceability data.With Ylium, every stage – from cultivation to distribution – is recorded in a secure and transparent way, ensuring authenticity, quality, and consumer trust. Industries of ApplicationThanks to its secure and decentralized blockchain ecosystem, Ylium is the ideal solution for sectors such as food & agriculture, fashion, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and manufacturing, supporting supply chain digitalization and building processes that are more resilient, verifiable, and sustainable.ContactsFor more information, visit: www.ylium.tech Press Contact:Email: team@ylium.tech

Ylium Blockchain Audit: Effortless Data Verification and Transparency with Ylium

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.