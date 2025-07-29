Ylium Embraces Carbon-Free Blockchain Future with Polygon Technology

Ylium Carbon Ylium Sustainability Ylium energy consumption

Ylium goes carbon-free with Polygon: 99.9% emission cut, green investments, and a sustainable blockchain future.

Polygon sets the standard for transparency and sustainability in blockchain. Ylium proudly shares these values, building a greener and more responsible digital future.” — Own Your Business Ltd

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ylium , the blockchain platform designed for secure and transparent data notarization, has officially announced its transition towards a carbon -free ecosystem by leveraging the energy-efficient capabilities of Polygon, a leading Ethereum Layer 2 network. This step reinforces Ylium’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and trust.Ylium selected Polygon not only for its usability and speed, but above all for its low environmental impact. Thanks to Polygon’s technological evolution and the Ethereum Merge, Ylium has reduced its blockchain-related emissions by 99.91%, dropping from 60,953 tCO₂e pre-Merge to just 56.22 tCO₂e post-Merge.A Carbon-Negative MilestoneYlium achieved carbon neutrality in June 2022, offsetting 104,794 tCO₂e through a strategic investment of $400,000 in carbon credits, and by contributing to a $20 million green fund. Supported sustainability projects include:- Bull Run Forest Conservation (Belize)- Ghani Solar- Jaibhim Wind- Moss.EarthThrough its collaboration with KlimaDAO and Offsetra, Ylium continues to measure, reduce, and offset its carbon footprint, aiming for carbon negativity.Sustainability by the Numbers53% of validators use 100% renewable energyCarbon intensity of 71 g CO₂/kWh – 80% lower than conventional location-based averagesPolygon’s annual energy use in 2024: ~0.121 GWhYlium: Sustainable Utility in ActionYlium’s utility token (YLM) operates on the Polygon network, ensuring security with a non-custodial architecture while providing an eco-friendly solution for digital notarization and enterprise certification.About YliumYlium is a next-generation blockchain platform offering automated, secure, and transparent certification of enterprise and institutional data. With a strong focus on environmental responsibility, Ylium represents a new standard in sustainable blockchain innovation.ContactYlium – Own Your Business Ltd📍 Kemp House, 124 City Road, London EC1V 2NX📧 team@ylium.tech

