Ylium Embraces Carbon-Free Blockchain Future with Polygon Technology
Ylium goes carbon-free with Polygon: 99.9% emission cut, green investments, and a sustainable blockchain future.
Ylium selected Polygon not only for its usability and speed, but above all for its low environmental impact. Thanks to Polygon’s technological evolution and the Ethereum Merge, Ylium has reduced its blockchain-related emissions by 99.91%, dropping from 60,953 tCO₂e pre-Merge to just 56.22 tCO₂e post-Merge.
A Carbon-Negative Milestone
Ylium achieved carbon neutrality in June 2022, offsetting 104,794 tCO₂e through a strategic investment of $400,000 in carbon credits, and by contributing to a $20 million green fund. Supported sustainability projects include:
- Bull Run Forest Conservation (Belize)
- Ghani Solar
- Jaibhim Wind
- Moss.Earth
Through its collaboration with KlimaDAO and Offsetra, Ylium continues to measure, reduce, and offset its carbon footprint, aiming for carbon negativity.
Sustainability by the Numbers
53% of validators use 100% renewable energy
Carbon intensity of 71 g CO₂/kWh – 80% lower than conventional location-based averages
Polygon’s annual energy use in 2024: ~0.121 GWh
Ylium: Sustainable Utility in Action
Ylium’s utility token (YLM) operates on the Polygon network, ensuring security with a non-custodial architecture while providing an eco-friendly solution for digital notarization and enterprise certification.
About Ylium
Ylium is a next-generation blockchain platform offering automated, secure, and transparent certification of enterprise and institutional data. With a strong focus on environmental responsibility, Ylium represents a new standard in sustainable blockchain innovation.
Contact
Ylium – Own Your Business Ltd
📍 Kemp House, 124 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
📧 team@ylium.tech
🌐 www.ylium.tech
Ekaterina Murzakova
Own Your Business ltd
+44 20 3300 0623
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.